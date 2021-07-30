ANL 29.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.35%)
ASC 20.32 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.7%)
ASL 24.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.76%)
BOP 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
FCCL 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
FFBL 27.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.78%)
FFL 20.20 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (4.5%)
FNEL 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.31%)
GGGL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.15%)
GGL 43.81 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.48%)
HUMNL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
JSCL 21.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.16%)
KAPCO 39.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
KEL 3.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
MLCF 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.15%)
NETSOL 156.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.2%)
PACE 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.81%)
PAEL 33.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.47%)
POWER 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
PRL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.65%)
PTC 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.43%)
SILK 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.65%)
SNGP 50.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.06%)
TELE 15.69 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.43%)
TRG 160.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.04%)
UNITY 40.90 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.86%)
WTL 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.08%)
BR100 5,121 Increased By ▲ 27.56 (0.54%)
BR30 25,857 Increased By ▲ 147.09 (0.57%)
KSE100 47,515 Increased By ▲ 202.98 (0.43%)
KSE30 19,044 Increased By ▲ 80.47 (0.42%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,295
8624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,024,861
4,53724hr
7.8% positivity
Sindh
377,231
Punjab
355,483
Balochistan
30,162
Islamabad
86,945
KPK
143,213
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Caixabank revises up costs savings from Bankia acquisition

  • Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a net loss of 878 million euros
Reuters 30 Jul 2021

MADRID: Caixabank on Friday revised up its annual cost savings arising from the acquisition of Bankia to 940 million euros ($1.12 billion) as part of the Spanish lender's plans to improve profitability.

The bank had initially estimated yearly synergies would be worth at least 770 million euros by 2023.

European banks are struggling to cope with low interest rates, and the economic downturn sparked by the pandemic is forcing a focus on cost cuts, including through tie-ups.

Caixabank said its board approved the distribution of a cash dividend of 50% of consolidated net profit against 2021 adjusted earnings to reflect the extraordinary impact arising from the merger with Bankia.

The dividend would be paid in a single instalment in 2022, Caixabank said in a statement.

The announcement comes after the European Central Bank said last week that it would lift restrictions on dividends and share buybacks beyond September.

In the second quarter, Caixabank booked a loss of 605 million euros due to restructuring-related charges of more than 1.9 billion euros to lay off 6,450 employees in Spain in the biggest ever staff overhaul in Spanish banking.

Spanish court to investigate Caixabank's purchase of BPI

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a net loss of 878 million euros.

Caixabank had reported a net profit of 115 million euros on standalone basis in the year-ago period.

Caixabank Bankia Spanish lender European banks

Caixabank revises up costs savings from Bankia acquisition

Pakistan reports 86 deaths, 4,537 Covid infections in a single day as fourth wave takes toll

Taxmen deputed at big retail outlets to monitor sales

Proposed auto policy: Tarin directs broad-based consultations with key stakeholders

ADB identifies challenges to Public Private Partnership framework

Dr Ishrat resigns?

Saudi Arabia to reopen to vaccinated tourists after 17-month Covid closure

NSA Moeed meets US counterpart, agrees to keep momentum in Pak-US ties

Govt to ban public sector, education, malls for unvaccinated

Various economic sectors: BoI inks 2-year MoU with Bahrain's EDB

Wheat import exempted from PPRA rules

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters