ANL 29.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.35%)
ASC 20.32 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.7%)
ASL 24.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.76%)
BOP 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
FCCL 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
FFBL 27.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.78%)
FFL 20.20 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (4.5%)
FNEL 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.31%)
GGGL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.15%)
GGL 43.81 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.48%)
HUMNL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
JSCL 21.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.16%)
KAPCO 39.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
KEL 3.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
MLCF 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.15%)
NETSOL 156.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.2%)
PACE 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.81%)
PAEL 33.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.47%)
POWER 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
PRL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.65%)
PTC 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.43%)
SILK 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.65%)
SNGP 50.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.06%)
TELE 15.69 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.43%)
TRG 160.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.04%)
UNITY 40.90 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.86%)
WTL 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.08%)
BR100 5,121 Increased By ▲ 27.56 (0.54%)
BR30 25,857 Increased By ▲ 147.09 (0.57%)
KSE100 47,515 Increased By ▲ 202.98 (0.43%)
KSE30 19,044 Increased By ▲ 80.47 (0.42%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,295
8624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,024,861
4,53724hr
7.8% positivity
Sindh
377,231
Punjab
355,483
Balochistan
30,162
Islamabad
86,945
KPK
143,213
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil heads for sixth straight weekly gain

  • Palm is up more than 3.5% this week supported by stronger soyoil prices and concerns about production
Reuters 30 Jul 2021

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil prices edged up on Friday, on track to post a sixth consecutive weekly rise, although traders were concerned sharply rising prices could hurt demand.

The benchmark palm oil contract for October delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 0.16% at 4,434 ringgit ($1,048.23) a tonne during the midday break.

"Lower production scenario due to COVID-related labour shortage continued to underpin prices, but sharply higher cash market prices can result in the evaporation of demand," said Anilkumar Bagani, research head of Mumbai-based vegetable oils broker Sunvin Group.

Palm is up more than 3.5% this week supported by stronger soyoil prices and concerns about production.

Palm edges up as rival oils gain, exports strengthen

On Friday, Dalian's most-active soyoil contract slipped 0.29%, while its palm oil contract gained 0.66%. Meanwhile, soybean oil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade dropped 0.37%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

soyoil Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange Oil Palm Anilkumar Bagani

Palm oil heads for sixth straight weekly gain

Pakistan reports 86 deaths, 4,537 Covid infections in a single day as fourth wave takes toll

Taxmen deputed at big retail outlets to monitor sales

Proposed auto policy: Tarin directs broad-based consultations with key stakeholders

ADB identifies challenges to Public Private Partnership framework

Dr Ishrat resigns?

Saudi Arabia to reopen to vaccinated tourists after 17-month Covid closure

NSA Moeed meets US counterpart, agrees to keep momentum in Pak-US ties

Govt to ban public sector, education, malls for unvaccinated

Various economic sectors: BoI inks 2-year MoU with Bahrain's EDB

Wheat import exempted from PPRA rules

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters