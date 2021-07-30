ANL 29.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.84%)
Dr Ishrat resigns?

Recorder Report 30 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Institutional Reforms Dr Ishrat Hussain has reportedly tendered his resignation to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to media reports, the prime minister has yet to accept his resignation and reasons for submission of the resignation remain unknown.

Dr Hussain could not be reached for comments.

An official of Prime Minister Office, when asked, said that Dr Ishrat Hussain is in a better position to tell whether he has resigned or not. Dr Ishrat was appointed as Advisor to the Prime Minister for Institutional Reforms and Austerity in 2018.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

resignation Imran Khan Dr Ishrat Hussain institutional reforms Adviser to the Prime Minister

