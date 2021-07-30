Bilawal tells PPP workers to be ready for general elections

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday while hinting at early general elections in the country directed the party's die-hard workers to finalise preparations.

Talking to media in Karachi on Thursday, he asked the party workers to be ready, saying the general election in the country could be held any time.

The PPP chairman said that water issue in Karachi is very important and Sindh province is not being given its due share of water, adding that the IRSA does not play its role. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had promised desalination plant in Karachi.

Bilawal also lambasted the federal government and said centre had denied Sindh its due share in the NFC Award.

The PPP chairman directed the party workers to end their differences in six to eight months and said general elections can be held at any time, workers should start preparations now.

Earlier in a statement issued from the Media Cell Bilawal House, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemned the political victimisation that PPP leader Chaudhry Yasin and his family in Azad Kashmir were being subjected to. He stated that Chaudhry Yasin also survived an attempted assassination attack and when he tried to register an FIR, instead of writing a case against the attackers, the police filed a case against Chaudhry Yasin.