ANL 29.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.84%)
ASC 19.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.06%)
ASL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.39%)
BOP 8.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.62%)
FCCL 21.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
FFBL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
FFL 19.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-3.35%)
FNEL 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.66%)
GGGL 25.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-4.7%)
GGL 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-5.3%)
HUMNL 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.84%)
JSCL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.56%)
KAPCO 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.78%)
KEL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.79%)
MDTL 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.12%)
MLCF 43.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 157.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-0.95%)
PACE 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.36%)
PAEL 33.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.1%)
PIBTL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
POWER 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.52%)
PRL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.43%)
PTC 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.41%)
SILK 1.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.01%)
SNGP 50.74 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.89%)
TELE 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.5%)
TRG 160.25 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.5%)
UNITY 40.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
WTL 3.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.46%)
BR100 5,093 Decreased By ▼ -3.1 (-0.06%)
BR30 25,710 Decreased By ▼ -44.74 (-0.17%)
KSE100 47,312 Decreased By ▼ -5.7 (-0.01%)
KSE30 18,963 Decreased By ▼ -10.86 (-0.06%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,209
7624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,020,324
4,49724hr
7.53% positivity
Sindh
374,434
Punjab
354,904
Balochistan
30,019
Islamabad
86,602
KPK
142,799
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

LG polls in CBs: ECP fixes Aug 7 deadline to award party tickets

Sardar Sikander Shaheen 30 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has fixed the deadline of August 7, to award tickets, for those political parties that intend to field their respective candidates for Local Government (LG) elections in Cantonment Boards (CBs) across the country.

In a notification issued on Thursday, the ECP asked the political party heads to award the tickets to the candidates, either directly or through designated representatives, by the given deadline.

The electoral body also asked the party heads, in case they wanted to designate their representatives to award party tickets, to submit the details of those representatives to the electoral body including their names, father names, party portfolios and signature specimens not later than August 7 - in order to allot electoral symbols to contesting candidates by the Returning Officers on August 13.

On July 9, the ECP issued the schedule for LG elections in 219 wards of 42 CBs across the country, to be held on September 12, this year.

According to the schedule, public notice for inviting nomination papers for LG polls was issued on July 15, receipt of nomination papers: July 26-29, publication of notice of all nomination papers received: July 30, scrutiny of nomination papers and publication of names of nominated candidates: July 31-August 3, filing of appeals against acceptance/rejection of nomination papers: August 4-7, last date of disposal of appeals by the appellate authorities: August 10, publication of revised list of candidates: August 11, last date for withdrawal of candidature: August 12, final list of candidates with allotted symbols: August 13, polling date: September 12 and declaration of polls results: September 17.

Of 42 CBs where the LG polls are scheduled, 20 are located in Punjab that have 119 wards, 11 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa having 37 wards, eight in Sindh having 54 wards and three in Balochistan having nine wards.

The 42 CBs are: Rawalpindi, Taxila, Wah, Attock, Kamra, Sanjwal, Mangla, Murree Hills, Jhelum, Kharian, Lahore, Walton, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Shorkot, Sargodha, Okara, Multan, Bhawalpur, Quetta, Zhob, Loralai, Peshawar, Nowshera, Risalpur, Cherat, Mardan, Kohat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Murree Gallis (separate from Murree Hills), Havelian, Abbottabad, Kalabagh, Hyderabad, Pannu Aqil, Faisal, Malir, Korangi, Manora, Clifton and Karachi.

Following the issuance of elections schedule, the ECP, also on July 9, barred all the executive authorities at the centre and in the provinces from announcing/launching any development package or using state resources in CBs elections "calculated to influence the elections in favour of a particular candidate."

The ECP also banned transfers and postings of the officials appointed by the electoral body to hold LG elections in CBs till the announcement of election results.

On January 30, 2020, the ECP announced to start delimitation of wards in 42 CBs across the country and listed March 27 last year as the date to issue the final notification regarding completion of the delimitation exercise.

However, on account of alarming spread of coronavirus across the country and issues concerning certain CBs, the LG polls in CBs that were scheduled last year, kept facing delay on one pretext or another till the ECP finally announced the polls schedule on July 9.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Coronavirus ECP local government LG elections Cantonment Boards

LG polls in CBs: ECP fixes Aug 7 deadline to award party tickets

China tries to ease investor fears over crackdown

'Pakistan not a spokesman for Taliban,' says PM

LDA City Apartments: PM performs balloting

Various economic sectors: BoI inks 2-year MoU with Bahrain's EDB

ADB identifies challenges to PPP framework

Wheat import exempted from PPRA rules

Proposed auto policy: Tarin directs broad-based consultations with key stakeholders

Schools in Punjab to reopen on rotation basis

Double tax and bandits on Pak-Afghan trade route

H1 2021: delivers strong performance

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.