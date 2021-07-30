ANL 29.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.84%)
ASC 19.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.06%)
ASL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.39%)
BOP 8.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.62%)
FCCL 21.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
FFBL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
FFL 19.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-3.35%)
FNEL 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.66%)
GGGL 25.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-4.7%)
GGL 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-5.3%)
HUMNL 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.84%)
JSCL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.56%)
KAPCO 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.78%)
KEL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.79%)
MDTL 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.12%)
MLCF 43.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 157.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-0.95%)
PACE 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.36%)
PAEL 33.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.1%)
PIBTL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
POWER 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.52%)
PRL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.43%)
PTC 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.41%)
SILK 1.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.01%)
SNGP 50.74 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.89%)
TELE 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.5%)
TRG 160.25 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.5%)
UNITY 40.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
WTL 3.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.46%)
BR100 5,093 Decreased By ▼ -3.1 (-0.06%)
BR30 25,710 Decreased By ▼ -44.74 (-0.17%)
KSE100 47,312 Decreased By ▼ -5.7 (-0.01%)
KSE30 18,963 Decreased By ▼ -10.86 (-0.06%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,209
7624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,020,324
4,49724hr
7.53% positivity
Sindh
374,434
Punjab
354,904
Balochistan
30,019
Islamabad
86,602
KPK
142,799
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS:'Shut up and just shut up'

"You know what the problem is with being on the same page!" "As I keep saying to you shut up and just shut up." "I...
Anjum Ibrahim 30 Jul 2021

"You know what the problem is with being on the same page!"

"As I keep saying to you shut up and just shut up."

"I thought the phrase was shut up or put up not shut up and just shut up."

"We are not talking of the West we are talking of the East and more particularly Pakistan. I mean look at The Khan, many of the U-turns are based on his earlier comments based on his experience in the west which have had to be modified since he became the Prime Minister..."

"Give an example."

"The most recent example is his retraction from his earlier comment that women's clothes maybe a temptation for the rapist...and recently he said the fault lies with the rapist not the victim but sadly did mention the word temptation again, which is not quite appropriate in relation to a rapist if you know what I mean."

"Well, to be honest, I reckon the East in him is at war with the West that is no longer resident in him and..."

"And the West won in the end!"

"Shhhh, anyway you reckon here in Pakistan we shut up and just shut up! But I disagree I mean here are cases of journalist bashing but there are many more cases of envelope (lifafah) journalism and..."

"I wasn't referring to journalists and you know that. Can I please complete my statement?"

"You don't see any connections in my statements, you are..."

"Stop! Anyway I want to say that no two people can read at the same pace for ever - and that is a prerequisite for staying on the same page."

"Well five years is the minimum and..."

"Stop, I said. And I have it on good authority that another foreign educated leader of a party, who went to the same alma mater as his grandfather Z A Bhutto, I mean Oxford, has somehow caught up on his reading and is on the same page."

"If you are referring to his rather abrupt departure for the US during the AJK election campaign where the party did unexpectedly very, very, well..."

"You are not going to give up on your conspiracy theories are you?"

"And...and wait Blinken was in India and Biden has not called The Khan yet though US engagement with other key Pakistani personalities is ongoing..."

"You are so full of it."

"That's a Pakistani characteristic - being full of hot air and need I add I am proud to be Pakistani."

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Biden Imran Khan Blinken Journalism

PARTLY FACETIOUS:'Shut up and just shut up'

China tries to ease investor fears over crackdown

'Pakistan not a spokesman for Taliban,' says PM

LDA City Apartments: PM performs balloting

Various economic sectors: BoI inks 2-year MoU with Bahrain's EDB

ADB identifies challenges to PPP framework

Wheat import exempted from PPRA rules

Proposed auto policy: Tarin directs broad-based consultations with key stakeholders

Schools in Punjab to reopen on rotation basis

Double tax and bandits on Pak-Afghan trade route

H1 2021: delivers strong performance

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.