ANL 29.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.84%)
ASC 19.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.06%)
ASL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.39%)
BOP 8.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.62%)
FCCL 21.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
FFBL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
FFL 19.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-3.35%)
FNEL 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.66%)
GGGL 25.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-4.7%)
GGL 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-5.3%)
HUMNL 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.84%)
JSCL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.56%)
KAPCO 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.78%)
KEL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.79%)
MDTL 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.12%)
MLCF 43.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 157.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-0.95%)
PACE 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.36%)
PAEL 33.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.1%)
PIBTL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
POWER 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.52%)
PRL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.43%)
PTC 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.41%)
SILK 1.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.01%)
SNGP 50.74 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.89%)
TELE 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.5%)
TRG 160.25 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.5%)
UNITY 40.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
WTL 3.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.46%)
BR100 5,093 Decreased By ▼ -3.1 (-0.06%)
BR30 25,710 Decreased By ▼ -44.74 (-0.17%)
KSE100 47,312 Decreased By ▼ -5.7 (-0.01%)
KSE30 18,963 Decreased By ▼ -10.86 (-0.06%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,209
7624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,020,324
4,49724hr
7.53% positivity
Sindh
374,434
Punjab
354,904
Balochistan
30,019
Islamabad
86,602
KPK
142,799
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Smooth water supply high priority: LG secretary

Recorder Report 30 Jul 2021

KARACHI: Sindh Local Government Secretary Syed Najam Ahmad Shah Thursday said that uninterrupted supply of water to the city is among the top priorities of the Sindh government, adding that no compromise would be made on the public service and water thieves will be eradicated as per the worthy directives of Sindh Local Government Minister.

These views were expressed by Engineer Syed Najam Ahmad Shah during an exclusive interview here. Najam said that Sindh Local Government Minister has issued instructions for strict action against water thieves which will be duly implemented.

According to Najam, the Sindh government wants the people to be benefited from the water supply projects and no obstacle will be tolerated in the completion of this mission.

He clarified that the Water and Sewerage Board is playing its part for the equal water supply in all residential and commercial areas and all its performance is being monitored regularly.

Najam said that work is under way on the project of water desalination plant for water supply to the city for which the services of international experts are also being availed.

According to the Sindh Local Government Secretary, the 65 MGD water supply project is also nearing completion in view of the water needs of Karachi in near future, as well as another water supply project in collaboration with the World Bank is under way.

Najam said that the outcomes of the lightened vision of the Sindh government would soon start benefiting the people of the city and the province.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

World Bank Sindh Government Water Supply Syed Najam Ahmad Shah

Smooth water supply high priority: LG secretary

China tries to ease investor fears over crackdown

'Pakistan not a spokesman for Taliban,' says PM

LDA City Apartments: PM performs balloting

Various economic sectors: BoI inks 2-year MoU with Bahrain's EDB

ADB identifies challenges to PPP framework

Wheat import exempted from PPRA rules

Proposed auto policy: Tarin directs broad-based consultations with key stakeholders

Schools in Punjab to reopen on rotation basis

Double tax and bandits on Pak-Afghan trade route

H1 2021: delivers strong performance

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.