Opinion

Alarming Covid-19 situation in Karachi

Sohail Khan 30 Jul 2021

The Sindh chief minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah, has described the Covid-19 situation in Karachi as highly critical. The Covid-19 positivity ratio has assumed highly alarming proportions in the country's largest city, which also happens to be the country's economic capital. The SOPs announced by the Sindh government are required to be complied with strictly and religiously in order to arrest the profound rise in the number of positive cases. The Sindh government that had demonstrated a methodological approach to the Covid-19 challenge last year now seems to have become less efficient in this regard. It must pull its socks up without any further loss of time - to say the least.

Sohail Khan (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

