Substantial funds allocated for uplift of Balochistan: Sanjrani

ISLAMABAD: Acting Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri said that Balochistan development and progress would ensure development of the country, said a press release issued on Thursday.

He said that the current fiscal budget is public friendly and it focuses on the welfare of the common people and substantial funds have been allocated for the development of Balochistan.

He expressed these views during his meeting with Governor of Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha, who called on him at the Parliament House today.

Suri said that the incumbent government is especially focusing on Balochistan province and welfare of its people.

He said that timely completion of CPEC-related projects would ensure development and mass welfare for the common people of the province.

He also said that initiatives taken by incumbent Balochistan government would ensure long-term development in the province.

He said that public friendly legislation is also a must for the progress of the country.

Governor Balochistan Agha said that the incumbent federal government's policies for Balochistan development are public friendly.

He also appreciated Suri's efforts for taking special care for Balochistan and its masses.

He said that the incumbent Balochistan government is bent upon bringing positive changes in the lives of the people.

He also remarked that socio-economic development of the province is interlinked with fully functional Gwadar deep port.

Later on, Suri planted Magnolia Grandiflora in the lawn of the Parliament House and inaugurated the plantation drive of the incumbent government to make Pakistan clean and green.

He also prayed for the progress and long-lasting development of the country.

Meanwhile, Governor Agha also planted Magnolia Grandiflora in the lawn of the Parliament House.

Meanwhile, Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjarani has said that highways play a key role in the economic development of any nation/society and in line with this vision the network of highways in Balochistan is being further expanded, so that the living standard of the people can be uplifted by further accelerating the development process in the province.

The chairman Senate was briefed by the officials of the National Highways Authority regarding the ongoing projects in Balochistan.

The NHA officials informed that the 103 km long Naukandi-Mashkhel Road would be inaugurated soon by the chairman Senate himself on August 10.

Work on the Ziarat-BalaNosh to Dalbandin highway will begin in October.

The chairman Senate directed that the ongoing highway projects should be completed as soon as possible.

He further said that date orchards and population on Naukandi to Mashkhel road should not be damaged, and to save the general population and orchards, the alignment of the road should be re-examined and trees should be planted on both sides of the highway.

The chairman Senate said that tree planting projects should be initiated along with highways projects in order to reduce the impact of environmental pollution.

He hoped that highways would play a key role in the economic development of the province.

He emphasised that the construction of new highways and rehabilitation of old highways was crucial to accelerate economic development.

Construction of standardised highways will have a positive impact on the overall economic activities in the country.

On this occasion, the chairman Senate said that efforts of the NHA, its engineers, and experts are commendable.

The chairman Senate further said that Balochistan is an important province and network of highways will change the destiny of the province.

Officials said that the network of national highways in Balochistan province covers a length of almost 3,835 km and various zones have been created for better monitoring and maintenance.

The chairman Senate was also briefed on other important projects including PASS.

Member NHA Balochistan Shahidullah and GM Construction Noorul Hassan Mandokhel gave a comprehensive briefing.-PR

