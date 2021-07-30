ANL 29.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.84%)
Two rockets fired near US embassy in Baghdad

AFP 30 Jul 2021

BAGHDAD: Two rockets were fired early Thursday at Baghdad's fortified Green Zone which houses the US embassy, without causing any casualties or damage, an Iraqi security source told AFP. One rocket hit the ground near the Al-Rahman Mosque in the capital's Mansur district, which borders the Green Zone, the interior ministry said, condemning the endangerment of public safety.

The dawn attack came as Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi was flying home from Washington after White House talks on Monday in which President Joe Biden announced an end to US combat operations in Iraq. Attacks on US interests in Iraq had been launched almost daily in recent months, blamed on pro-Iran armed groups within the security apparatus.

But they had died down in the weeks running up to Kadhemi's Washington visit during which he had faced pressure from hardliners to secure a firm withdrawal date for all remaining US troops. There had been just one attack since the first week of July, a Saturday drone strike targeting an air base in Iraqi Kurdistan, which also caused no casualties or damage.

Biden said US relations with Iraq would enter a new phase with American troops exiting combat operations in the country by year-end. Amid the threat of resurgence of the Islamic State group and Iran's powerful influence in Baghdad, Biden stressed that Washington remains "committed to our security cooperation" while Kadhemi reaffirmed the two countries' "strategic partnership". But, in a shift that comes as the United States pulls out of Afghanistan, the US leader confirmed that the 2,500 US troops still in Iraq won't be fighting by year-end.

