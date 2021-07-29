ANL 29.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.84%)
ASC 19.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.06%)
ASL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.39%)
BOP 8.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.62%)
FCCL 21.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
FFBL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
FFL 19.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-3.35%)
FNEL 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.66%)
GGGL 25.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-4.7%)
GGL 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-5.3%)
HUMNL 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.84%)
JSCL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.56%)
KAPCO 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.78%)
KEL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.79%)
MDTL 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.12%)
MLCF 43.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 157.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-0.95%)
PACE 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.36%)
PAEL 33.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.1%)
PIBTL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
POWER 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.52%)
PRL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.43%)
PTC 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.41%)
SILK 1.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.01%)
SNGP 50.74 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.89%)
TELE 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.5%)
TRG 160.25 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.5%)
UNITY 40.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
WTL 3.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.46%)
BR100 5,093 Decreased By ▼ -3.1 (-0.06%)
BR30 25,710 Decreased By ▼ -44.74 (-0.17%)
KSE100 47,312 Decreased By ▼ -5.7 (-0.01%)
KSE30 18,963 Decreased By ▼ -10.86 (-0.06%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,209
7624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,020,324
4,49724hr
7.53% positivity
Sindh
374,434
Punjab
354,904
Balochistan
30,019
Islamabad
86,602
KPK
142,799
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South African rand and stocks rally after Fed reassurance

  • The rand traded at 14.5550 against the dollar, around 1.1pc firmer than its previous close and mirroring gains elsewhere in emerging markets.
Reuters 29 Jul 2021

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa's rand and stocks rallied on Thursday, after the U.S. Federal Reserve's reassurance that interest rate hikes remain distant.

Assets in Africa's most industrialised economy are highly susceptible to swings in sentiment on global markets.

At 1600 GMT, the rand traded at 14.5550 against the dollar, around 1.1pc firmer than its previous close and mirroring gains elsewhere in emerging markets.

South African rand opens slightly firmer; eyes on Fed minutes

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell in a news conference overnight took a dovish stance, saying the U.S. job market still had "some ground to cover" before it would be time to pull back emergency economic support measures.

Riskier currencies like the rand thrive on U.S. interest rates remaining low because they benefit from the interest rate differential that increases their appeal for carry trade.

In equities, the all-share index on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) jumped to its best-ever close, boosted by strong results from mining companies and upbeat trading in global shares.

A further recovery for technology investor Naspers and its subsidiary Prosus after a recent rout also pulled the market higher.

South African rand stronger after U.S. jobs data, markets fall

The all-share index closed up 1.52pc at 69,565 points and the Top-40 index up 1.65pc at 63,395 points.

London and Johannesburg-listed Anglo American saw a jump of around 5pc as bumper commodity prices lifted first-half profits to their highest ever.

Naspers and Prosus both gained around 4pc.

Government bonds also firmed, with the yield on the benchmark 2030 instrument down 5 basis points to 8.875pc.

South Africa's rand US dollar U.S. Federal Reserve Jerome Powell Johannesburg Stock Exchange U.S. interest rates

South African rand and stocks rally after Fed reassurance

Pakistan's construction sector attracts Rs 1 trillion investment: Farrukh Habib

Peace in Afghanistan will give Pakistan access to Central Asian states, says PM

Complete lockdown not the solution, says Asad Umar

Pakistan has requested Iran to normalise power supply to Balochistan: Hammad Azhar

Emirates extends suspension on flights from Pakistan till Aug 7

Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves fall to $24.875 billion

Delta variant drives Eastern Mediterranean virus surge including Pakistan: WHO

Pakistan wants greater economic ties with Bahrain, says Qureshi

Pakistan picks up vaccination pace, administers highest number of Covid-19 doses in a day

Pakistan reports highest single-day cases in 3 months as surge in Covid-19 continues

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters