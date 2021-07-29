Markets
Australian shares poised to open higher, NZ gains
- The benchmark ended lower on Wednesday
29 Jul 2021
Australian shares are set to open higher on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve said in a policy statement that the economic recovery is on track, although saying that it would not consider raising interest rates soon.
The local share price index futures rose 0.2%, a 81.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.
Australian shares end at 2-week high on miners, financials boost
The benchmark ended lower on Wednesday.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.5% in early trade.
Complete lockdown not the solution, says Asad Umar
Australian shares poised to open higher, NZ gains
Pakistan reports highest single-day cases in 3 months as surge in Covid-19 continues
Unutilised Stimulus Package amount: Rs352bn to be used on vaccine procurement
Peace in Afghanistan will give Pakistan access to Central Asian states, says PM
Emergence of Covid-19 Delta variant a ‘serious concern’, says Baqir
Pakistan picks up vaccination pace, administers highest number of Covid-19 doses in a day
CPPA-G criticised for withholding Rs11 billion of consumers
PC shows willingness to share power SPA
Karachi braces for lockdown
MoF for ensuring sustainability of new growth strategy
Profit, dividend: Foreign investors repatriate $1.622bn in FY21
Read more stories
Comments