ANL 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.36%)
ASC 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.23%)
ASL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.12%)
BOP 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.72%)
FCCL 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.69%)
FFBL 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
FFL 19.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.15%)
FNEL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.03%)
GGGL 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
GGL 44.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-3.34%)
HUMNL 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
JSCL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.56%)
KAPCO 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.52%)
KEL 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.54%)
MDTL 3.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 43.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.69%)
NETSOL 159.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.32%)
PACE 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.28%)
PAEL 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.45%)
PIBTL 11.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
PRL 23.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.35%)
PTC 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.29%)
SILK 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.92%)
SNGP 50.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.6%)
TELE 14.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.88%)
TRG 160.31 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (0.54%)
UNITY 40.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.3%)
WTL 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.9%)
BR100 5,095 Decreased By ▼ -1.5 (-0.03%)
BR30 25,715 Decreased By ▼ -40.19 (-0.16%)
KSE100 47,298 Decreased By ▼ -19.98 (-0.04%)
KSE30 18,974 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,209
7624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,020,324
4,49724hr
7.53% positivity
Sindh
374,434
Punjab
354,904
Balochistan
30,019
Islamabad
86,602
KPK
142,799
Yuan rises to 1-week high, recovers all loss earlier this week

  • The dollar hovered around a two-week low, weighed down by the latest insistence from Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell that rate increases are still some way off
Reuters 29 Jul 2021

SHANGHAI: China's yuan firmed to a near one-week high against the dollar on Thursday, fully recovering losses suffered earlier this week, thanks to a decline in the greenback on global markets and a sharp rebound in China's share markets.

The dollar hovered around a two-week low, weighed down by the latest insistence from Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell that rate increases are still some way off.

China and Hong Kong stocks rebounded sharply in morning trade, after a series of official efforts to shore up investor confidence.

Yuan bounces off 2-1/2-month low, still set for 6th straight weekly loss

Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4942 per dollar, 13 pips weaker than the previous fix of 6.4929.

In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4840 per dollar and rose to a high of 6.4724, the strongest level since July 23. By midday, it was changing hands at 6.4755, 150 pips firmer than the previous late session close.

Traders said both onshore and offshore yuan bounced to the firmer side of the key 6.5 per dollar level on Thursday morning following the rebound in the stock market, as investor concern over risks of sharp capital outflows faded.

Some of them expect the yuan to resume trading in a range of 6.45 to 6.5 per dollar seen last week, but some market analysts said despite the price rebound, the event risks might take a while before fully recovered.

"The unpredictable changes in government policies pose huge challenges for the risk management, and it will take time for foreign investors to rebuild confidence for Chinese investments after the recent policy shocks," Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuoho Bank, said in a note.

Earlier in the session, the PBOC injected 30 billion yuan through open market operations, snapping a 20-day streak of a minimal 10 billion yuan of daily injection.

A trader at a foreign bank said although the volume was "not huge" it showed authorities wanted to soothe the markets' nerves after foreign investors retreated from bonds earlier this week.

By midday, the global dollar index fell to 92.166 from the previous close of 92.258, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4786 per dollar.

Euro Dollar Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell China yuan

