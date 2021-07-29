ANL 29.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.48%)
ASC 20.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.49%)
ASL 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.33%)
BOP 8.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 9.94 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
FCCL 22.02 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.78%)
FFBL 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.45%)
FFL 19.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.15%)
FNEL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.75%)
GGGL 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.57%)
GGL 44.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-3.08%)
HUMNL 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.42%)
JSCL 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.02%)
KAPCO 38.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.54%)
MDTL 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
MLCF 43.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.69%)
NETSOL 158.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.25%)
PACE 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PAEL 33.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.15%)
PIBTL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
POWER 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.63%)
PRL 23.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.52%)
PTC 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
SILK 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.37%)
SNGP 50.45 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.31%)
TELE 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.68%)
TRG 160.89 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (0.9%)
UNITY 40.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.62%)
WTL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.51%)
BR100 5,093 Decreased By ▼ -3.89 (-0.08%)
BR30 25,713 Decreased By ▼ -41.48 (-0.16%)
KSE100 47,298 Decreased By ▼ -19.83 (-0.04%)
KSE30 18,977 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (0.01%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,209
7624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,020,324
4,49724hr
7.53% positivity
Sindh
374,434
Punjab
354,904
Balochistan
30,019
Islamabad
86,602
KPK
142,799
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

CBOT soybeans signals mixed

  • A break above $13.64-3/4 could lead to a gain into $13.75-$13.85 range
Reuters 29 Jul 2021

SINGAPORE: Signals are mixed for CBOT soybean November contract, as it is stuck in a neutral range of $13.52-1/4 to $13.64-3/4.

The nature of the rise from $13.32 remains unknown. It could be a resumption of the uptrend from the June 17 low of $12.40-1/2, or a bounce against the drop from $14.18.

Complicating the signals is the current sideways move, which offers little clue of where the contract is going.

A break above $13.64-3/4 could lead to a gain into $13.75-$13.85 range.

Soybeans extend run to 6-year high; South American weather in focus

Such a gain could indicate the continuation of the uptrend. A break below $13.52-1/4 could open the way towards $13.32. On the daily chart, a retracement analysis reveals a bigger neutral zone from $13.33-1/2 to $13.89-1/2.

Signals will become clearer when the contract gets out of the zone.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

CBOT CBOT wheat CBOT corn CBOT soybean CBOT soyoil

CBOT soybeans signals mixed

Unutilised Stimulus Package amount: Rs352bn to be used on vaccine procurement

PC shows willingness to share power SPA

CPPA-G criticised for withholding Rs11 billion of consumers

Peace in Afghanistan will give Pakistan access to Central Asian states, says PM

Pakistan picks up vaccination pace, administers highest number of Covid-19 doses in a day

Karachi braces for lockdown

MoF for ensuring sustainability of new growth strategy

Profit, dividend: Foreign investors repatriate $1.622bn in FY21

Murder of Noor Mukadam: Names of Zahir's parents must be added to PNIL: Mazari

Afghan peace: China says Taliban may play 'important' role

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters