ANL 29.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.48%)
ASC 20.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.49%)
ASL 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.33%)
BOP 8.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 9.94 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
FCCL 22.02 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.78%)
FFBL 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.45%)
FFL 19.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.15%)
FNEL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.75%)
GGGL 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.57%)
GGL 44.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-3.08%)
HUMNL 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.42%)
JSCL 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.02%)
KAPCO 38.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.54%)
MDTL 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
MLCF 43.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.69%)
NETSOL 158.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.25%)
PACE 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PAEL 33.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.15%)
PIBTL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
POWER 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.63%)
PRL 23.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.52%)
PTC 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
SILK 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.37%)
SNGP 50.45 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.31%)
TELE 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.68%)
TRG 160.89 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (0.9%)
UNITY 40.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.62%)
WTL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.51%)
BR100 5,093 Decreased By ▼ -3.89 (-0.08%)
BR30 25,713 Decreased By ▼ -41.48 (-0.16%)
KSE100 47,298 Decreased By ▼ -19.83 (-0.04%)
KSE30 18,977 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (0.01%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,209
7624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,020,324
4,49724hr
7.53% positivity
Sindh
374,434
Punjab
354,904
Balochistan
30,019
Islamabad
86,602
KPK
142,799
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

FBR launches single identifier number for all domestic taxes

Ali Ahmed 29 Jul 2021

In a bid to improve Pakistan's rank in the ease of doing business and simplify collection process, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has launched a single identifier number for all domestic taxes.

Under this initiative, a taxpayer can use all applications under the Income Tax, Sales Tax, and Federal Excise duty by using their CNIC if a taxpayer is an individual, said the federal tax-collecting body in a statement.

In the case of partnership firms and companies, the National Tax Number (NTN) shall be the common tax identifier number. In this manner, the Sales Tax, Income Tax, and Federal Excise laws have been harmonised.

FBR was of the view that this step would substantially improve Pakistan’s rank in the ease of doing business index.

WHT collection on IT exports: KTBA urges FBR to issue fresh directions to banks

According to the recently released report on Investment Security of China's Belt and Road Construction (2021), Pakistan has reformed to simplify the process of starting a company and obtaining a construction permit, implementing a series of preferential policies in recent years.

These measures improved its ability to attract foreign investment and strengthened the ease of doing business year by year, making Pakistan one of the world's top 10 economies with the most improved business environment,

Business environment: Pakistan ranks top 10 in improvement, says report

Meanwhile, FBR has also launched a facility known as the Alternate Delivery Channel (ADC) payment mode, allowing taxpayers to make payments without visiting the bank.

“ADC allows taxpayer to pay all Federal taxes and duties i.e. Income Tax, Sales Tax, Customs duty and Federal Excise Duty from any commercial bank account through internet banking, ATM, mobile banking and Contact Centers,” said FBR.

However, in the case of an individual taxpayer, FBR has allowed the alternate facility of making the payment over the counter simultaneously along with ADC channel till 30th September to avoid inconvenience to the individual taxpayer for filing of returns.

Taxes FBR cnic ADC NTN

FBR launches single identifier number for all domestic taxes

Unutilised Stimulus Package amount: Rs352bn to be used on vaccine procurement

PC shows willingness to share power SPA

CPPA-G criticised for withholding Rs11 billion of consumers

Peace in Afghanistan will give Pakistan access to Central Asian states, says PM

Pakistan picks up vaccination pace, administers highest number of Covid-19 doses in a day

Karachi braces for lockdown

MoF for ensuring sustainability of new growth strategy

Profit, dividend: Foreign investors repatriate $1.622bn in FY21

Murder of Noor Mukadam: Names of Zahir's parents must be added to PNIL: Mazari

Afghan peace: China says Taliban may play 'important' role

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters