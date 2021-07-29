ANL 29.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.08%)
ASC 20.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.83%)
ASL 24.11 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.16%)
BOP 8.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
FCCL 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.69%)
FFBL 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.45%)
FFL 19.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.15%)
FNEL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.32%)
GGGL 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.14%)
GGL 44.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-3.63%)
HUMNL 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.42%)
JSCL 21.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.06%)
KAPCO 38.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.54%)
MDTL 3.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.97%)
MLCF 43.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
NETSOL 157.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-0.67%)
PACE 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.15%)
PAEL 33.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 11.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
POWER 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
PRL 22.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
PTC 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.16%)
SILK 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.92%)
SNGP 50.31 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.02%)
TELE 14.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
TRG 158.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.46%)
UNITY 39.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.8%)
WTL 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.34%)
BR100 5,079 Decreased By ▼ -17.31 (-0.34%)
BR30 25,581 Decreased By ▼ -174.15 (-0.68%)
KSE100 47,181 Decreased By ▼ -136.88 (-0.29%)
KSE30 18,921 Decreased By ▼ -53.3 (-0.28%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,209
7624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,020,324
4,49724hr
7.53% positivity
Sindh
374,434
Punjab
354,904
Balochistan
30,019
Islamabad
86,602
KPK
142,799
Tokyo stocks open higher on gains in US high tech shares

  • The dollar fetched 109.83 yen in early Asian trade, against 109.90 yen in New York late Wednesday
AFP 29 Jul 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks opened higher on Thursday as investors took heart from gains in US high-tech shares after the Fed decided against any major changes to its monetary policy.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.63 percent or 172.60 points at 27,754.26 in early trade, while the broader Topix index gained 0.51 percent or 9.82 points to 1,929.47.

"Rallies in US high-tech shares are providing a positive push for the Tokyo market but an expansion in virus cases in Japan could offset the positive mood, leading to lack of a clear direction in trade," Mizuho Securities said in a note.

Hong Kong stocks up at lunch

The dollar fetched 109.83 yen in early Asian trade, against 109.90 yen in New York late Wednesday.

In Tokyo, Nissan climbed 8.75 percent to 645.7 yen after the carmaker upgraded its annual outlook projecting a return to the black.

Fujitsu was up 0.58 percent at 19,925 yen and Panasonic was up 1.17 percent at 1,241.5 yen ahead of their earnings reports later in the day.

On Wall Street, US stocks ended mixed with the Dow closing down 0.4 percent at 34,930.93, the broad-based S&P ending flat and the tech-rich Nasdaq gaining 0.7 percent.

