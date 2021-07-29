ANL 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.68%)
ASC 20.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.49%)
ASL 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.91%)
BOP 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
BYCO 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
FCCL 22.02 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.78%)
FFBL 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.45%)
FFL 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.5%)
FNEL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.75%)
GGGL 26.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.72%)
GGL 44.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.02%)
HUMNL 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.13%)
JSCL 21.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.79%)
KAPCO 38.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.28%)
MDTL 3.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.4%)
MLCF 43.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.46%)
NETSOL 157.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.44%)
PACE 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.21%)
PAEL 33.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.21%)
PIBTL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
POWER 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.85%)
PRL 23.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.64%)
SILK 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.92%)
SNGP 50.35 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.1%)
TELE 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.68%)
TRG 159.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.09%)
UNITY 40.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.01%)
WTL 3.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.79%)
BR100 5,089 Decreased By ▼ -7.39 (-0.15%)
BR30 25,662 Decreased By ▼ -92.5 (-0.36%)
KSE100 47,273 Decreased By ▼ -44.72 (-0.09%)
KSE30 18,964 Decreased By ▼ -10.53 (-0.06%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,209
7624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,020,324
4,49724hr
7.53% positivity
Sindh
374,434
Punjab
354,904
Balochistan
30,019
Islamabad
86,602
KPK
142,799
Hong Kong stocks surge at open

  • The Hang Seng Index climbed 2.68 percent, or 682.12 points, to 26,156.00
AFP 29 Jul 2021

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks soared at the beginning of trade Thursday -- extending the previous day's gains following a three-day plunge -- as Chinese officials sought to reassure investors over their recent crackdown on the education sector.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 2.68 percent, or 682.12 points, to 26,156.00.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index climbed 1.26 percent, or 42.25 points, to 3,403.84, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 1.89 percent, or 43.63 points, to 2,356.83.

