Hong Kong stocks surge at open

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks soared at the beginning of trade Thursday -- extending the previous day's gains following a three-day plunge -- as Chinese officials sought to reassure investors over their recent crackdown on the education sector.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 2.68 percent, or 682.12 points, to 26,156.00.

Hong Kong stocks hit 6-month low as techs slump on regulatory worries; China down

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index climbed 1.26 percent, or 42.25 points, to 3,403.84, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 1.89 percent, or 43.63 points, to 2,356.83.