ANL 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.01%)
ASC 20.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 23.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
BOP 8.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
FCCL 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.69%)
FFBL 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.19%)
FFL 19.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.25%)
FNEL 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.6%)
GGGL 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.76%)
GGL 44.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-2.43%)
HUMNL 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.13%)
JSCL 21.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
KAPCO 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.52%)
KEL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
MDTL 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
MLCF 43.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
NETSOL 158.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.09%)
PACE 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PAEL 33.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.15%)
PIBTL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
POWER 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
PRL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
PTC 11.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
SILK 1.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.83%)
SNGP 49.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.1%)
TELE 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.35%)
TRG 160.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.34%)
UNITY 40.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.35%)
WTL 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.34%)
BR100 5,086 Decreased By ▼ -10.45 (-0.21%)
BR30 25,705 Decreased By ▼ -50.18 (-0.19%)
KSE100 47,239 Decreased By ▼ -78.58 (-0.17%)
KSE30 18,934 Decreased By ▼ -40.13 (-0.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,209
7624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,020,324
4,49724hr
7.53% positivity
Sindh
374,434
Punjab
354,904
Balochistan
30,019
Islamabad
86,602
KPK
142,799
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

China tries to ease investor fears over crackdown: report

  • China's recent crackdown has impacted nearly every aspect of modern life
AFP 29 Jul 2021

BEIJING: Beijing scrambled to calm investors after a crackdown on some of China's biggest firms rattled markets with regulators calling bankers in for a last-minute call Wednesday night, Bloomberg reported.

The call hosted by the China Securities Regulatory Commission included executives of international investment banks, Bloomberg added.

The business models of private tutoring firms were obliterated by a shock announcement on Saturday that they must become non-profits, sending stock prices crashing.

A source with knowledge of the call on Wednesday told Bloomberg that bankers were given the impression that the sudden edicts for education companies were not going to ripple out to other industries.

Pakistan moves up two spots, placed 45th in July's Covid-19 resilience ranking

The crackdown on the sector is the latest in a series of new rules for industries ranging from education to e-commerce.

Proposed new cybersecurity checks on internet firms planning foreign IPOs have been followed by shelved listings, recently. Authorities have moved to calm spooked markets this week.

Multiple local media outlets on Wednesday night republished a commentary from the official Xinhua news agency that declared "the foundation for China's capital market development is still solid".

The recent new rules are "not restrictions and suppression targeting the relevant industries", the commentary said, arguing that the policies are instead aimed at "preventing disorderly capital expansion" and strengthening anti-trust measures.

China's recent crackdown has impacted nearly every aspect of modern life.

E-commerce empire Alibaba was hit with a record antitrust fine in April and leading ride-hailing app Didi Chuxing was banned from Chinese app stores days after its New York IPO this month.

Beijing bloomberg cybersecurity Didi Chuxing China Securities Regulatory Commission

China tries to ease investor fears over crackdown: report

PC shows willingness to share power SPA

Karachi braces for lockdown

CPPA-G criticised for withholding Rs11 billion of consumers

MoF for ensuring sustainability of new growth strategy

Profit, dividend: Foreign investors repatriate $1.622bn in FY21

Murder of Noor Mukadam: Names of Zahir's parents must be added to PNIL: Mazari

Afghan peace: China says Taliban may play 'important' role

US economic recovery on track despite Covid-19 surge: Fed

Chinese national wounded in gun attack in Karachi

'US has really messed it up in Afghanistan': PM

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters