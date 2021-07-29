Work on proposal for new industrial zone expedited

KARACHI: The Sindh government has expedited work on a proposal to set up a new industrial zone "NKATI 2".

A site is being sought, and in consultation with the North Karachi Association of Trade & Industry (NKATI), it will be finalized later.

This was stated by the provincial Minister of Information and Local Government, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, during a meeting with a delegation led by Faisal Moiz Khan, president of NKATI, SVP Shabir Ismail and Syed Yasir Hussain, chairman of the sub-committee on local bodies.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah further said that promotion of trade and industry is a priority of the Sindh government. He also directed the MD of Water Board to ensure uninterrupted supply of water to the industries.

Faisal Moiz Khan apprised the provincial minister of the problems faced by the industrialists and said that production activities were being severely affected due to non-supply of water to North Karachi industries.

"The Sindh government should set up a new industrial zone like North Karachi Industrial Zone to promote industries so that more and more new industries could be set up and vast employment opportunities could be created," he suggested.

Expressing satisfaction over the assurance of the provincial minister to resolve the issues under discussion at the meeting, NKATI president said that industrialists would extend all possible cooperation to the Sindh government to increase production activities and promote industries.

