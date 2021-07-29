ANL 29.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-4.94%)
ASC 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.39%)
ASL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.26%)
BOP 8.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.78%)
BYCO 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.59%)
FCCL 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.58%)
FFBL 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.93%)
FFL 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.8%)
FNEL 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
GGGL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.83%)
GGL 46.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.25%)
HUMNL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.73%)
JSCL 21.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-3.91%)
KAPCO 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.76%)
KEL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
MDTL 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.56%)
MLCF 43.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.74%)
NETSOL 158.50 Decreased By ▼ -7.45 (-4.49%)
PACE 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.87%)
PAEL 33.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.06%)
PIBTL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.22%)
POWER 9.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.36%)
PTC 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.11%)
SILK 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
SNGP 49.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.4%)
TELE 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.73%)
TRG 159.45 Decreased By ▼ -6.75 (-4.06%)
UNITY 40.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-5.86%)
WTL 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.01%)
BR100 5,096 Decreased By ▼ -70.59 (-1.37%)
BR30 25,755 Decreased By ▼ -734.03 (-2.77%)
KSE100 47,318 Decreased By ▼ -368.96 (-0.77%)
KSE30 18,974 Decreased By ▼ -155.31 (-0.81%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,133
4424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,015,827
4,11924hr
7.88% positivity
Sindh
371,762
Punjab
354,312
Balochistan
29,861
Islamabad
86,226
KPK
142,400
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Work on proposal for new industrial zone expedited

Recorder Report 29 Jul 2021

KARACHI: The Sindh government has expedited work on a proposal to set up a new industrial zone "NKATI 2".

A site is being sought, and in consultation with the North Karachi Association of Trade & Industry (NKATI), it will be finalized later.

This was stated by the provincial Minister of Information and Local Government, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, during a meeting with a delegation led by Faisal Moiz Khan, president of NKATI, SVP Shabir Ismail and Syed Yasir Hussain, chairman of the sub-committee on local bodies.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah further said that promotion of trade and industry is a priority of the Sindh government. He also directed the MD of Water Board to ensure uninterrupted supply of water to the industries.

Faisal Moiz Khan apprised the provincial minister of the problems faced by the industrialists and said that production activities were being severely affected due to non-supply of water to North Karachi industries.

"The Sindh government should set up a new industrial zone like North Karachi Industrial Zone to promote industries so that more and more new industries could be set up and vast employment opportunities could be created," he suggested.

Expressing satisfaction over the assurance of the provincial minister to resolve the issues under discussion at the meeting, NKATI president said that industrialists would extend all possible cooperation to the Sindh government to increase production activities and promote industries.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah Sindh Government NKATI Faisal Moiz Khan Syed Yasir Hussain

Work on proposal for new industrial zone expedited

Afghan peace: China says Taliban may play 'important' role

PC shows willingness to share power SPA

US economic recovery on track despite Covid-19 surge: Fed

Karachi braces for lockdown

Chinese national wounded in gun attack in Karachi

CPPA-G criticised for withholding Rs11bn of consumers

Profit, dividend: Foreign investors repatriate $1.622bn in FY21

MoF for ensuring sustainability of new growth strategy

'US has really messed it up in Afghanistan': PM

Afghanistan will become 'pariah state' if Taliban seize power: US

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.