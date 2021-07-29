PARTLY FACETIOUS: PM redefining purdah?

"I thought it was kinda obvious but I guess not."

"That statement is the mark of an egotist, one who reckons what is so obvious to him just isn't to others less mentally endowed than him."

"I thought mental endowment was not only inherited but also had to be fine-tuned and..."

"Behave yourself; if as I suspect you are referring to The Khan redefining purdah as applicable to both men and women and rape having only one victim, no abetting if you know what I mean..."

"Vive la Jemima Goldsmith!"

"Yes we Pakistanis need to thank her and does that mean she has gained ascendency once again..."

"Stop right now. Anyway when I said it was obvious to me I was referring to The Three Defenders of Maryam Nawaz's performance vis-a-vis the AJK elections who were unleashed on the media, I mean for Pete's sake it's not a war between Maryam Nawaz versus her Uncle, it's now a matter of defending the Supremo's daughter..."

"Hmmm, one defender was Ahsan Iqbal but he is adjustable, visionaries are adjustable as The Khan has shown; but Shahid Khaqan Abbasi should tread with care - I mean yes he is a former prime minister courtesy Mian sahib and the women in his family but the succession war will start as and when Mian sahib is no more...oh and where was Parveen Rashid..."

"Get your keyboard sorted, anyway Parvez Rashid is not a player as we all know except perhaps Parvez Rashid and Maryam Nawaz; anyway Mian sahib was not going to let his daughter be bad mouthed so he sent out the B-team to defend her and they took the easy way out: regurgitated the litany of rigging, rigging and more rigging..."

"IF they are the B-team what does that make Shehbaz Sharif?"

"B plus one so far, let's see what happens in future."

