ANL 29.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-4.94%)
ASC 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.39%)
ASL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.26%)
BOP 8.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.78%)
BYCO 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.59%)
FCCL 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.58%)
FFBL 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.93%)
FFL 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.8%)
FNEL 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
GGGL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.83%)
GGL 46.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.25%)
HUMNL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.73%)
JSCL 21.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-3.91%)
KAPCO 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.76%)
KEL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
MDTL 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.56%)
MLCF 43.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.74%)
NETSOL 158.50 Decreased By ▼ -7.45 (-4.49%)
PACE 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.87%)
PAEL 33.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.06%)
PIBTL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.22%)
POWER 9.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.36%)
PTC 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.11%)
SILK 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
SNGP 49.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.4%)
TELE 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.73%)
TRG 159.45 Decreased By ▼ -6.75 (-4.06%)
UNITY 40.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-5.86%)
WTL 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.01%)
BR100 5,096 Decreased By ▼ -70.59 (-1.37%)
BR30 25,755 Decreased By ▼ -734.03 (-2.77%)
KSE100 47,318 Decreased By ▼ -368.96 (-0.77%)
KSE30 18,974 Decreased By ▼ -155.31 (-0.81%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,133
4424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,015,827
4,11924hr
7.88% positivity
Sindh
371,762
Punjab
354,312
Balochistan
29,861
Islamabad
86,226
KPK
142,400
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: PM redefining purdah?

"I thought it was kinda obvious but I guess not." "That statement is the mark of an egotist, one who reckons what ...
Anjum Ibrahim 29 Jul 2021

"I thought it was kinda obvious but I guess not."

"That statement is the mark of an egotist, one who reckons what is so obvious to him just isn't to others less mentally endowed than him."

"I thought mental endowment was not only inherited but also had to be fine-tuned and..."

"Behave yourself; if as I suspect you are referring to The Khan redefining purdah as applicable to both men and women and rape having only one victim, no abetting if you know what I mean..."

"Vive la Jemima Goldsmith!"

"Yes we Pakistanis need to thank her and does that mean she has gained ascendency once again..."

"Stop right now. Anyway when I said it was obvious to me I was referring to The Three Defenders of Maryam Nawaz's performance vis-a-vis the AJK elections who were unleashed on the media, I mean for Pete's sake it's not a war between Maryam Nawaz versus her Uncle, it's now a matter of defending the Supremo's daughter..."

"Hmmm, one defender was Ahsan Iqbal but he is adjustable, visionaries are adjustable as The Khan has shown; but Shahid Khaqan Abbasi should tread with care - I mean yes he is a former prime minister courtesy Mian sahib and the women in his family but the succession war will start as and when Mian sahib is no more...oh and where was Parveen Rashid..."

"Get your keyboard sorted, anyway Parvez Rashid is not a player as we all know except perhaps Parvez Rashid and Maryam Nawaz; anyway Mian sahib was not going to let his daughter be bad mouthed so he sent out the B-team to defend her and they took the easy way out: regurgitated the litany of rigging, rigging and more rigging..."

"IF they are the B-team what does that make Shehbaz Sharif?"

"B plus one so far, let's see what happens in future."

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Shehbaz Sharif Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Maryam Nawaz Parveen Rashid AJK elections

PARTLY FACETIOUS: PM redefining purdah?

Afghan peace: China says Taliban may play 'important' role

PC shows willingness to share power SPA

US economic recovery on track despite Covid-19 surge: Fed

Karachi braces for lockdown

Chinese national wounded in gun attack in Karachi

CPPA-G criticised for withholding Rs11bn of consumers

Profit, dividend: Foreign investors repatriate $1.622bn in FY21

MoF for ensuring sustainability of new growth strategy

'US has really messed it up in Afghanistan': PM

Afghanistan will become 'pariah state' if Taliban seize power: US

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.