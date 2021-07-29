Additional land lying barren: Govt urged to construct new reservoirs for irrigation

ISLAMABAD: Experts have urged upon the government for construction of new reservoirs for irrigation of additional land of 20.3 million acres lying barren across the country. This has been disclosed by a panel of experts, on Wednesday, during a media interaction here at the federal capital.

One of the experts, Khan Faraz, from Hayatabad, Peshawar, informed that the per capita availability of water in the country is 1,100 cubic meter per annum, which is dangerously low, while in the Punjab one has to go to a depth of 600 feet to draw ground water.

In the past, one had to go to a depth of 50 feet only.

Each year the Kharif and Rabi crops face up to 45 percent shortages, while the ground water level in small and big cities across Punjab including Lahore, has started falling.

Water experts warn that if new reservoirs are not created and water wastage is not stopped, the country will face a famine like situation.

Owing to scarcity of water across the country, experts have warned that a famine like situation may arise, if the issue is not resolved in a timely fashion.

Also, water scarcity in the country has set alarm bells ringing after rivers have dried up due to low rainfall, while India also continues to block the flow of water towards Pakistan making the situation worse than ever before, he explained.

According to water experts, due to increasing population, water loss, and climate change, the authorities will have to take immediate precautions.

Otherwise, famine will be inevitable.

Also, the water problem may become more serious in the coming days.

There is an urgent need to construct new reservoirs.

In case of more dams, the country can easily irrigate additional land of 20.3 million acres lying barren across the country.

This can ensure food security and lead the country towards prosperity.

Also, it is high time to divert all resources to increase water availability through building more dams, using modern technologies of rain harvesting in all cities and introducing the best practices being adopted in the world for the conservation of water, Faraz added.

