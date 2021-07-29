Corona positivity rate in Punjab surges to 3.42pc

LAHORE: With surge in fresh virus cases, the overall Corona positivity rate in Punjab increased to 3.42%, as out of total 18029 corona virus tests conducted during the last 24 hours; as many as 617 fresh cases and 12 fatalities were reported taking the provincial tally of cases to 354,312 and death toll to 10976.

Previously, the Punjab had reported 613 infections on May 30. With the recovery of 211 Corona positive patients, the total number of recovered patients in Punjab has reached to 331,433.

On the other hand, record 7020 corona virus recoveries were reported across the country during the last 24 hours taking the tally of recoveries to 935,742 with recovery rate of 92.01%.

Out of total 12 fatalities, five deaths were reported in Rawalpindi, three in Lahore, two in Multan and one each in Rahim Yar Khan and Muzaffargarh taking the tally of death toll in these districts to 1580, 4393, 870, 270 and 275 respectively.

Apart from vaccination at vaccination centers, special door to door vaccination drive is underway in the districts of Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi and Gujranwala. Under the campaign, health teams are visiting door to door for vaccination of the people. This drive will run till August 10. As per breakup of corona cases and deaths in major cities of the province, Lahore has so far reported 182,493 cases and 4,393 deaths, Rawalpindi 27,961 cases and 1,580 deaths, Faisalabad 21,711 cases and 1,172 deaths, Multan 18,148 cases and 870 deaths, Gujranwala 8,407 cases and 429 deaths, Rahim Yar Khan 6,218 cases and 270 deaths, Sargodha 8,534 cases and 291 deaths, Bahawalpur 8,298 cases and 256 deaths, Muzaffargarh 2,319 cases and 275 deaths and Sialkot reported 7,208 cases and 239 deaths.

Moreover, Specialized Healthcare & Medical Department has established 'University of Child Health Sciences' under the University of Child Health Sciences Lahore Act, 2021.

Secretary Health Muhammad Aamir Jan said that the Institute of Child Health has been upgraded upto status of university under which Children Hospital Lahore will act as constituent hospital. Three colleges i.e., College of Pediatrics, College of Pediatric Nursing and College of Allied Health Sciences will work under the university, he said, adding: "This is a landmark project of the Punjab government which will act as first degree awarding institute in child health in Pakistan."

