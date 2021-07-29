JCP recommends Justice Mazhar's elevation to SC

ISLAMABAD: The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) with a majority of 5:4 recommended the elevation of Sindh High Court (SHC) judge, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, as a judge of the Supreme Court.

Five members of the JCP approved the elevation, while four opposed.

The Commission meeting was held at the Supreme Court building here on Wednesday in the chair of Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed, which was participated by four senior judges of the Supreme Court, one retired judge of the apex court, Law Minister, Attorney General for Pakistan, and a representative of the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC).

The JCP, on July 13, approved the nomination of Balochistan High Court (BHC) Chief Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail to the apex court, but deferred the elevation of Justice Mazhar, who is fifth on SHC seniority.

The two seats in the Supreme Court were vacated after the retirement of Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Manzoor Malik.

The JCP recommendations now will go to the parliamentary committee on the appointment of judges to the superior courts for approval.

