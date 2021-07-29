ANL 29.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-4.94%)
ASC 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.39%)
ASL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.26%)
BOP 8.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.78%)
BYCO 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.59%)
FCCL 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.58%)
FFBL 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.93%)
FFL 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.8%)
FNEL 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
GGGL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.83%)
GGL 46.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.25%)
HUMNL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.73%)
JSCL 21.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-3.91%)
KAPCO 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.76%)
KEL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
MDTL 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.56%)
MLCF 43.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.74%)
NETSOL 158.50 Decreased By ▼ -7.45 (-4.49%)
PACE 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.87%)
PAEL 33.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.06%)
PIBTL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.22%)
POWER 9.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.36%)
PTC 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.11%)
SILK 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
SNGP 49.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.4%)
TELE 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.73%)
TRG 159.45 Decreased By ▼ -6.75 (-4.06%)
UNITY 40.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-5.86%)
WTL 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.01%)
BR100 5,096 Decreased By ▼ -70.59 (-1.37%)
BR30 25,755 Decreased By ▼ -734.03 (-2.77%)
KSE100 47,318 Decreased By ▼ -368.96 (-0.77%)
KSE30 18,974 Decreased By ▼ -155.31 (-0.81%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,133
4424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,015,827
4,11924hr
7.88% positivity
Sindh
371,762
Punjab
354,312
Balochistan
29,861
Islamabad
86,226
KPK
142,400
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

France calls on Tunisia to 'rapidly' name PM and cabinet

AFP 29 Jul 2021

PARIS: France on Wednesday urged Tunisia to rapidly appoint a new prime minister and government as the north African country lurched further into political uncertainty.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told his counterpart Othman Jerandi that Tunisians were expecting such a move, after President Kais Saied sacked more officials, having earlier suspended parliament and assumed executive powers in what opponents have labelled a "coup".

Speaking to Jerandi by phone, Le Drian underlined "the importance of a rapid appointment of a prime minister and the formation of a government that is in a position to meet the expectations of Tunisians", according to a French foreign ministry spokesperson.

He also said it was "necessary to preserve calm, and the rule of law, and to allow a rapid return to a normal functioning of Tunisia's democratic institutions".

France had early this week already called on Tunis to create the conditions for institutions to refocus their efforts on the country's health, economic and social crises.

Key civil society groups in Tunisia have warned against any "illegitimate" extension of Saied's 30-day suspension of parliament, and demanded in a joint statement a timeline for political action.

After suspending parliament and sacking Hichem Mechichi as prime minister on Sunday, dismissing the defence and justice ministers on Monday, Saied then issued orders dismissing a series of top officials.

Saied say his actions are justified under the constitution, which allows the head of state to take unspecified exceptional measures in the event of an "imminent threat".

Jean Yves Le Drian Hichem Mechichi Kais Saied

France calls on Tunisia to 'rapidly' name PM and cabinet

Afghan peace: China says Taliban may play 'important' role

PC shows willingness to share power SPA

US economic recovery on track despite Covid-19 surge: Fed

Karachi braces for lockdown

Chinese national wounded in gun attack in Karachi

CPPA-G criticised for withholding Rs11bn of consumers

Profit, dividend: Foreign investors repatriate $1.622bn in FY21

MoF for ensuring sustainability of new growth strategy

'US has really messed it up in Afghanistan': PM

Afghanistan will become 'pariah state' if Taliban seize power: US

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.