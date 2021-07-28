ANL 29.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-4.94%)
ASC 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.39%)
ASL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.26%)
BOP 8.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.78%)
BYCO 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.59%)
FCCL 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.58%)
FFBL 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.93%)
FFL 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.8%)
FNEL 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
GGGL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.83%)
GGL 46.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.25%)
HUMNL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.73%)
JSCL 21.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-3.91%)
KAPCO 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.76%)
KEL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
MDTL 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.56%)
MLCF 43.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.74%)
NETSOL 158.50 Decreased By ▼ -7.45 (-4.49%)
PACE 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.87%)
PAEL 33.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.06%)
PIBTL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.22%)
POWER 9.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.36%)
PTC 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.11%)
SILK 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
SNGP 49.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.4%)
TELE 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.73%)
TRG 159.45 Decreased By ▼ -6.75 (-4.06%)
UNITY 40.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-5.86%)
WTL 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.01%)
BR100 5,096 Decreased By ▼ -70.59 (-1.37%)
BR30 25,755 Decreased By ▼ -734.03 (-2.77%)
KSE100 47,278 Decreased By ▼ -409.49 (-0.86%)
KSE30 18,963 Decreased By ▼ -166.31 (-0.87%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,133
4424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,015,827
4,11924hr
7.88% positivity
Sindh
371,762
Punjab
354,312
Balochistan
29,861
Islamabad
86,226
KPK
142,400
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Shares recover as China selloff eases, Fed in focus

  • Although most Asian stock indices extended declines, Chinese blue-chip shares edged 0.2% higher, while Hong Kong's main index climbed 1.5%
Reuters 28 Jul 2021

Emerging market equities gained ground on Wednesday, after logging a 5% drop over the previous three sessions, as a rout in China shares showed signs of easing, while investors focused on the US Federal Reserve for hints on stimulus tapering.

Although most Asian stock indices extended declines, Chinese blue-chip shares edged 0.2% higher, while Hong Kong's main index climbed 1.5%.

Tough regulatory measures in China's education, property and technology sectors have weighed heavily on those indexes, pushing them firmly into the negative territory for the year.

Fed to meet as inflation, virus variants complicate US recovery

MSCI's China-heavy index of EM shares rose 0.5%, helped also by gains of between 0.4% and 0.6% in Turkey , Russia and most of emerging eastern Europe.

Most market experts expect more regulations in China.

"There is sufficient uncertainty at this time to be cautious on ... China in general. We have cut our exposure since the beginning of the year, going from very overweight to somewhat underweight," said Nicholas McConway, head of Asia ex-Japan equities at Amundi.

Invesco's Golden Dragon China ETF has lost almost 50% since February.

But, this phase of market correction will create interesting investment opportunities in the longer term as valuations become more compelling and as the market becomes more comfortable with the Chinese regulatory regime, McConway said.

The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday lowered its outlook for developing economies, citing their difficulties in accessing COVID-19 vaccines and lesser fiscal support than in advanced economies. It reduced its 2021 forecast for China by 0.3 percentage point.

With the dollar trading in a tight range ahead of the Fed outcome, most EM currencies firmed. The Chinese yuan rose for the first time in five sessions.

A dovish stance by the US central bank so far has helped riskier assets this year.

Rising oil prices bolstered crude exporter Russia's rouble , approaching highs hit three-week ago.

Turkey's lira rose around 0.3% against both the greenback and the euro, while Hungary's forint moved further away from three-month lows as it extended Tuesday's rally when the central bank delivered a 30 basis point rate hike to 1.2%, higher than expected.

Nigeria's central bank on Tuesday said it was halting dollar sales to exchange bureaus. The decision came after rising World Bank pressure on Nigeria to provide a clearer foreign exchange management system - and converge its multiple exchange rates.

South Africa's rand lost 0.2%, with losses since last week pushing it into the red for the year.

US Federal Reserve Asian stock

Shares recover as China selloff eases, Fed in focus

Saudi FM assures COAS of unflinching support to Pakistan

Noor Mukadam murder case: Jaffers denounce Zahir, Adamjees say no support in any form

Pakistan reports another 4,119 Covid-19 cases, positivity shoots to 7.9%

Pak Army called in as urban flooding hits parts of Islamabad following cloudburst

Willful tax defaulters, non-filers: New policy to lay down third-party audit mechanism

Highest import worth $6.3bn in June: Pasha warns of hard times ahead

Senate body grills commerce ministry over poor performance

Fixation of cotton intervention price: Cabinet refers back ECC’s decision

Noor Mukadam murder case: ‘Secret’ meeting of US officials with Zahir Jaffer criticised

Ex-mill sales tax step taken to forestall sugar price hike

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters