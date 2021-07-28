ANL 29.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-4.94%)
ASC 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.39%)
ASL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.26%)
BOP 8.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.78%)
BYCO 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
FCCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.35%)
FFBL 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.6%)
FFL 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.8%)
FNEL 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.82%)
GGGL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.83%)
GGL 46.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.25%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-5.41%)
JSCL 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4%)
KAPCO 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.76%)
KEL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
MDTL 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.56%)
MLCF 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.51%)
NETSOL 158.50 Decreased By ▼ -7.45 (-4.49%)
PACE 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.52%)
PAEL 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.91%)
PIBTL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.22%)
POWER 9.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 23.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.32%)
PTC 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.11%)
SILK 1.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
SNGP 49.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.4%)
TELE 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.73%)
TRG 159.45 Decreased By ▼ -6.75 (-4.06%)
UNITY 40.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-5.86%)
WTL 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.28%)
BR100 5,095 Decreased By ▼ -71.93 (-1.39%)
BR30 25,755 Decreased By ▼ -734.03 (-2.77%)
KSE100 47,262 Decreased By ▼ -424.77 (-0.89%)
KSE30 18,959 Decreased By ▼ -170.24 (-0.89%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,133
4424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,015,827
4,11924hr
7.88% positivity
Sindh
371,762
Punjab
354,312
Balochistan
29,861
Islamabad
86,226
KPK
142,400
UK to offer 817,000 COVID vaccines to Kenya

  • The 9 million shots is the first tranche of the UK's commitment to share 100 million vaccine doses internationally by next June
Reuters 28 Jul 2021

LONDON: Britain will offer 817,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Kenya as part of a delivery of 9 million Oxford-AstraZeneca shots it is providing to help the world tackle the pandemic, the government said on Wednesday.

The announcement came as Prime Minister Boris Johnson was due to meet Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta in Britain.

AstraZeneca searching for vaccines for virus-hit Southeast Asia

The 9 million shots is the first tranche of the UK's commitment to share 100 million vaccine doses internationally by next June.

AstraZeneca Oxford Prime Minister Boris Johnson COVID19

