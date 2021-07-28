World
UK to offer 817,000 COVID vaccines to Kenya
28 Jul 2021
LONDON: Britain will offer 817,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Kenya as part of a delivery of 9 million Oxford-AstraZeneca shots it is providing to help the world tackle the pandemic, the government said on Wednesday.
The announcement came as Prime Minister Boris Johnson was due to meet Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta in Britain.
The 9 million shots is the first tranche of the UK's commitment to share 100 million vaccine doses internationally by next June.
