UK's Johnson is talking with US on COVID travel corridor
- We want people to be able to come from the US freely in a way that they normally do
28 Jul 2021
LONDON: Prime Minister Boris Johnson is talking to the United States about a travel corridor, LBC radio said on Wednesday, quoting him as saying he wants US citizens to come to Britain "freely" as they did before the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We want people to be able to come from the US freely in a way that they normally do. We're talking to them the whole time," LBC reported after interviewing the prime minister.
"At the moment we're dealing with a Delta wave, the US is dealing with a Delta wave, but be assured that we are on it the whole time. As soon as we have something to say about travel corridors you'll be hearing from us."
