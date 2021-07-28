ANL 31.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.32%)
Jul 28, 2021
World

UK's Johnson is talking with US on COVID travel corridor

  • We want people to be able to come from the US freely in a way that they normally do
Reuters 28 Jul 2021

LONDON: Prime Minister Boris Johnson is talking to the United States about a travel corridor, LBC radio said on Wednesday, quoting him as saying he wants US citizens to come to Britain "freely" as they did before the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We want people to be able to come from the US freely in a way that they normally do. We're talking to them the whole time," LBC reported after interviewing the prime minister.

UK's Johnson 'apprehensive' about Afghanistan future

"At the moment we're dealing with a Delta wave, the US is dealing with a Delta wave, but be assured that we are on it the whole time. As soon as we have something to say about travel corridors you'll be hearing from us."

