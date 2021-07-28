ANL 31.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.32%)
UAE's top banks post strong Q2 net profit amid recovery from pandemic

  • FAB's net impairment charges fell 36% to 677 million dirhams while Emirates NBD's almost halved to 851 million dirhams
Reuters 28 Jul 2021

DUBAI: United Arab Emirates' biggest lenders First Abu Dhabi Bank and Emirates NBD , posted double-digit percentage gains in quarterly net profit on Wednesday, as impairments fell amid a recovery from the pandemic while fee and commission income rose.

UAE banks are benefiting from an economic recovery from last year's pandemic-led lockdowns which will see the Gulf's second-largest economy grow 3.1% this year, the International Monetary Fund has said, versus a 5.9% contraction in 2020.

"The UAE economy has remained open thanks to the speed and success of the UAE's vaccination programme," Hesham Abdulla al- Qassim, vice chairman of Emirates NBD, said.

First Abu Dhabi Bank puts talks to acquire Bank Audi's Egyptian business on hold

"With 70% of the population fully vaccinated, and with one of the highest testing rates globally, the UAE continues to be a safe and attractive destination for residents and visitors."

FAB posted a net profit of 2.879 billion dirhams ($783.87 million) for the quarter to June 30, up from 2.4 billion a year earlier.

Emirates NBD posted a net profit of 2.46 billion dirhams, up from 2.01 billion as both lenders beat analysts expectations.

Smaller rival Dubai Islamic Bank, however, posted a flat quarterly net income.

FAB's net impairment charges fell 36% to 677 million dirhams while Emirates NBD's almost halved to 851 million dirhams.

FAB Group CFO James Burdett said in a statement impairment charges were lower due to significantly improved economic conditions.

FAB's net fee and commission income jumped by more than a fifth while Emirates NBD posted a 38% rise.

Both lenders recorded lower net interest income reflecting weak global interest rates.

