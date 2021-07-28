ANL 31.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.63%)
ASC 20.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.48%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
BOP 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.94%)
BYCO 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.95%)
FCCL 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.77%)
FFBL 27.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.88%)
FFL 20.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.93%)
FNEL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.59%)
GGGL 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.07%)
GGL 47.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.75%)
HUMNL 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.99%)
JSCL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.88%)
KAPCO 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.75%)
KEL 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
MDTL 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.1%)
MLCF 44.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.84%)
NETSOL 165.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-0.84%)
PACE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.48%)
PAEL 34.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.47%)
PIBTL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.88%)
POWER 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.6%)
PRL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.37%)
PTC 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
SILK 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
SNGP 49.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-3.09%)
TELE 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.28%)
TRG 166.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-1.11%)
UNITY 42.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.98%)
WTL 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.09%)
BR100 5,167 Decreased By ▼ -9.46 (-0.18%)
BR30 26,489 Decreased By ▼ -221.93 (-0.83%)
KSE100 47,687 Increased By ▲ 14.31 (0.03%)
KSE30 19,130 Increased By ▲ 22.74 (0.12%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,087
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,011,708
3,26224hr
6.6% positivity
Sindh
369,245
Punjab
353,695
Balochistan
29,681
Islamabad
85,947
KPK
142,139
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Violation of ‘Code of conduct’ AJK EC unlikely to proceed against Gandapur

Sardar Sikander Shaheen 28 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) is unlikely to proceed against Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur for allegedly violating the EC AJK’s code of conduct and visiting the constituencies where general elections were held, on the grounds that it may open a new ‘Pandora’s box’ regarding involvement of government officials in elections.

Under electoral laws, the EC can take action against any person elected to Legislative Assembly that may lead to his/her disqualification from the membership of AJK’s lower house of Parliament if it is proved that government officials in AJK or Pakistan directly supported him/her with finances/influence to get elected as lawmaker.

“But these powers have hardly been practiced in AJK. There are three separate ECs - Pakistan, AJK and GB, and electoral laws of all these three ECs bar the involvement of government officials in electoral process in any constituency where election schedule is announced. But it is very difficult to determine if any government official used his/her influence in favour of an electoral candidate,” an official of AJK EC told Business Recorder, on the strict condition of anonymity.

Regarding Gandapur’s case, he added, “The minister visited so many constituencies in AJK. He travelled almost across the AJK for PTI election campaign. How can you expect the EC to disqualify all 26 PTI candidates elected to AJK Legislative Assembly?” he queried.

When contacted, AJK EC, in its official version given to Business Recorder, stated, “The matter regarding the federal minister for Kashmir affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan came to the notice of the Election Commission of AJK. Appropriate action was taken and minister was barred from participating in the election campaigns of candidates contesting general polls and was directed to leave the AJK.”

The AJK EC said the district returning officer in Mirpur was directed to investigate a video footage in which a minister (Gandapur) was allegedly seen distributing money in connection with AJK general polls and to register a case against the minister if his involvement was ascertained.

“The matter is still under review,” the EC said.

On the other hand, mainstream opposition parties slammed AJK EC for acting ‘too late’ on their complaints against Gandapur.

“The AJK EC proved toothless in ensuring free and fair elections,” senior Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah told Business Recorder.

He said the AJK EC had directed electoral authorities in Mirpur to register a case against Gandapur if he was found guilty of offering a bribe to influence voters. “But no case has been registered and the way EC is dealing with the matter clearly shows that the issue would be hushed up,” he said.

Even if a case is registered against Gandapur, nothing much can be done against him since he is not a member of AJK Parliament and his case does not directly fall in the purview of AJK EC, a government official told Business Recorder.

Recently, Prime Minister Imran Khan came under criticism for visiting AJK ahead of general polls. However, government officials say this practice is not new and Pakistan’s premiers in the past also visited AJK in connection with general polls in the valley.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Ali Amin Gandapur Imran Khan Rana Sanaullah PMLN AJK elections PTI's election campaign

Violation of ‘Code of conduct’ AJK EC unlikely to proceed against Gandapur

IMF revises GDP growth projection upward to 3.9pc

Willful tax defaulters, non-filers: New policy to lay down third-party audit mechanism

IMF warns developing states falling behind

Senate body grills ministry over poor performance

Fixation of cotton intervention price: Cabinet refers back ECC’s decision

ECC likely to allow import of 100,000 MT of sugar

ECC to consider STPF 2020-25 today

Kashif youngest person to summit K2

2002 Policy: Nepra not sure whether IPPs secured illegal gains

Policy rate kept on hold at 7pc to support growth

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.