Punjab reports 20 deaths, 457 fresh corona cases

LAHORE: Out of total 18,432 coronavirus tests conducted during the last 24 hours, as many as 457 fresh cases and 20 fatalities were reported in Punjab taking the provincial tally of cases to 353,695 and death toll to 10,966.

With the recovery of 33 corona positive patients, the total number of recovered patients in Punjab has reached to 331,222. On the other hand, as many as 1,123 coronavirus recoveries were reported across the country during the last 24 hours taking the tally of recoveries to 928722 with recovery rate of 91.8 percent.

During the last 24 hours, out of 20 deaths, six fatalities were reported from Lahore, two each from Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Multan and one from Gujranwala.

As per breakup of corona cases and deaths in major cities of the province, Lahore has so far reported 182,204 cases and 4,390 deaths, Rawalpindi 27,847 cases and 1,575 deaths, Faisalabad 21,686 cases and 1,172 deaths, Multan 18,131 cases and 868 deaths, Gujranwala 8,400 cases and 429 deaths, Rahim Yar Khan 6,201 cases and 269 deaths, Sargodha 8,529 cases and 291 deaths, Sheikhupura 3,848 cases and 120 deaths, Muzaffargarh 2,311 cases and 274 death and Sialkot reported 7,193 cases and 239 deaths.

Sources in the Primary and Secondary Healthcare department claimed that around 0.3 million people are getting corona vaccination in Punjab for the last two consecutive days. Adherence to SOPs and timely vaccination is the only key to cope with Delta variant, as it is likely to be one of the dominant strains of Covid-19 in Pakistan and worldwide, the sources said.

Moreover, health experts believe that Covid-19 shed light on incredible human ingenuity and fortitude; frontline health workers were seen navigating a deluge of corona cases while also trying to keep critical healthcare services available.

While Pakistan witnesses sporadic cases of Hepatitis-E throughout the year, cities like Peshawar, Mardan, Abbottabad, Rawalpindi-Islamabad, Quetta, Lahore and Karachi have reported small outbreaks and epidemics of Hepatitis-E, which is most dangerous when it infects women during pregnancy, where it’s mortality rate can be as high as 20-25 percent in the third trimester, they said.

Ferozsons Laboratories Limited, one of Pakistan’s leading healthcare companies has marked an achievement by introducing the first-ever vaccine for Hepatitis-E in Pakistan.

CEO Ferozsons, Osman Khalid Waheed told media that as a patient-centric healthcare company, Ferozsons Laboratories Limited is committed to providing innovative healthcare solutions and ensuring patient access to world-class diagnosis, treatment, and cure.

“We are proud to introduce the world’s first vaccine for Hepatitis E in Pakistan, ensuring safety and health for women of child-bearing age, and the broader population of people at risk. This vaccine will lay a foundation to a safer and healthier Pakistan and Ferozsons is privileged to be a part of it,” he said.

Dr Lubna Kamani, a leading Gastroenterologist said: “Pakistan is one of the countries where Hepatitis-E is hyper-endemic. Introducing the vaccine for Hepatitis E in Pakistan is a critical step in preventing unnecessary suffering and deaths in women, liver disease patients and the elderly.”

