NCOC endorses Sindh govt’s measures

APP 28 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Tuesday endorsed steps being taken by the Sindh government to tackle Covid-19 disease spread and assured full cooperation at the federal level.

The NCOC meeting was chaired by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar. The forum was apprised of the deteriorating pandemic situation in Karachi, stress on the healthcare system, violations of standard operating procedures (SOPs) and the urgent need for vaccination. The forum was briefed that keeping in view the surge in disease spread, the NCOC and the Sindh government were closely monitoring the contagion situation, which was at the highest rate.

