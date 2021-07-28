ANL 31.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.63%)
ASC 20.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.48%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
BOP 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.94%)
BYCO 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.95%)
FCCL 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.77%)
FFBL 27.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.88%)
FFL 20.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.93%)
FNEL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.59%)
GGGL 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.07%)
GGL 47.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.75%)
HUMNL 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.99%)
JSCL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.88%)
KAPCO 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.75%)
KEL 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
MDTL 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.1%)
MLCF 44.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.84%)
NETSOL 165.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-0.84%)
PACE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.48%)
PAEL 34.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.47%)
PIBTL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.88%)
POWER 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.6%)
PRL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.37%)
PTC 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
SILK 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
SNGP 49.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-3.09%)
TELE 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.28%)
TRG 166.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-1.11%)
UNITY 42.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.98%)
WTL 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.09%)
BR100 5,167 Decreased By ▼ -9.46 (-0.18%)
BR30 26,489 Decreased By ▼ -221.93 (-0.83%)
KSE100 47,687 Increased By ▲ 14.31 (0.03%)
KSE30 19,130 Increased By ▲ 22.74 (0.12%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,087
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,011,708
3,26224hr
6.6% positivity
Sindh
369,245
Punjab
353,695
Balochistan
29,681
Islamabad
85,947
KPK
142,139
Walmart’s Flipkart goes to Indian Supreme Court in antitrust case-sources

Reuters 28 Jul 2021

NEW DELHI: Walmart’s Flipkart has appealed to India’s Supreme Court against a state court’s decision that allowed an antitrust probe into the e-commerce firm and its rival Amazon.com Inc to continue, three sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

The High Court in Karnataka state last week dismissed cases filed by Amazon and Flipkart which sought to quash the Competition Commission of India’s (CCI) 2020 investigation. The companies denied any wrongdoing, but the court said “they should not feel shy in facing an inquiry.”

On Tuesday, Flipkart filed an appeal in the Supreme Court, challenging that decision, three people familiar with the proceedings said.

Further details of the challenge, or Flipkart’s pleas, were not immediately clear. The Supreme Court website showed Flipkart had filed a case against the CCI and other parties, without giving more details.

Flipkart did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Amazon is also expected to file an appeal against the high court ruling, according to people familiar with the case.

The CCI investigation is the latest setback for Amazon and Flipkart, which are grappling with prospects of tougher e-commerce regulations and accusations from brick-and-mortar retailers that the companies circumvent Indian law by creating complex business structures.

The companies face several allegations in the case, including exclusive launches of mobile phones, promotion of select sellers on their websites and deep discounting practices that drive out competition.

