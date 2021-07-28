ANL 31.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.63%)
ASC 20.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.48%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
BOP 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.94%)
BYCO 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.95%)
FCCL 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.77%)
FFBL 27.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.88%)
FFL 20.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.93%)
FNEL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.59%)
GGGL 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.07%)
GGL 47.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.75%)
HUMNL 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.99%)
JSCL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.88%)
KAPCO 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.75%)
KEL 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
MDTL 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.1%)
MLCF 44.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.84%)
NETSOL 165.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-0.84%)
PACE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.48%)
PAEL 34.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.47%)
PIBTL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.88%)
POWER 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.6%)
PRL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.37%)
PTC 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
SILK 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
SNGP 49.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-3.09%)
TELE 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.28%)
TRG 166.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-1.11%)
UNITY 42.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.98%)
WTL 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.09%)
BR100 5,167 Decreased By ▼ -9.46 (-0.18%)
BR30 26,489 Decreased By ▼ -221.93 (-0.83%)
KSE100 47,687 Increased By ▲ 14.31 (0.03%)
KSE30 19,130 Increased By ▲ 22.74 (0.12%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,087
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,011,708
3,26224hr
6.6% positivity
Sindh
369,245
Punjab
353,695
Balochistan
29,681
Islamabad
85,947
KPK
142,139
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Surge in Covid-19 cases: Citizens advised to exercise caution

Recorder Report 28 Jul 2021

KARACHI: Abbasi Shaheed Hospital’s Pathological Laboratory on Tuesday conducted 57 PCR Covid-19 tests out of which 24 tested positive while 33 turned negative.

The ratio for positive cases remained 42 per cent while 58 per cent people tested negative.

Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed appealed to the citizens to exercise utmost caution in view of the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the city as precaution is better than cure anyway.

“PCR tests are being conducted on daily basis and in the light of the results, a strategy is being adopted in consultation with senior and experienced professors and doctors to deal with the increasing rate of Covid-19 cases,” he added.

Ahmed said that the main purpose of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation to set up a test and special ward at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital is to play its part in the current situation.

He said that a 77-bed Covid-19 Ward at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, equipped with all the facilities for the treatment of patients infected with corona virus, is functional round the clock. 18 ventilators, intensive care unit and all other facilities are available.

The Administrator the pathological laboratory has been modernized to bring this hospital in line with the requirements of the present times.

He said that number of ventilators in the COVID-19 ward is being further increased so that more and more patients can avail this facility at the same time.

“Resources are being utilized for this purpose and doctors and paramedical staff have been directed to be on 24-hour alert in every possible way so that immediate medical aid can be provided to the patients visiting other hospitals in the city,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

COVID19 covid vaccine COVID cases Laeeq Ahmed positive cases

Surge in Covid-19 cases: Citizens advised to exercise caution

IMF revises GDP growth projection upward to 3.9pc

Willful tax defaulters, non-filers: New policy to lay down third-party audit mechanism

IMF warns developing states falling behind

Senate body grills ministry over poor performance

Fixation of cotton intervention price: Cabinet refers back ECC’s decision

ECC likely to allow import of 100,000 MT of sugar

ECC to consider STPF 2020-25 today

Kashif youngest person to summit K2

2002 Policy: Nepra not sure whether IPPs secured illegal gains

Policy rate kept on hold at 7pc to support growth

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.