ANL 31.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.63%)
ASC 20.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.48%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
BOP 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.94%)
BYCO 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.95%)
FCCL 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.77%)
FFBL 27.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.88%)
FFL 20.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.93%)
FNEL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.59%)
GGGL 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.07%)
GGL 47.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.75%)
HUMNL 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.99%)
JSCL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.88%)
KAPCO 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.75%)
KEL 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
MDTL 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.1%)
MLCF 44.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.84%)
NETSOL 165.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-0.84%)
PACE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.48%)
PAEL 34.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.47%)
PIBTL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.88%)
POWER 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.6%)
PRL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.37%)
PTC 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
SILK 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
SNGP 49.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-3.09%)
TELE 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.28%)
TRG 166.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-1.11%)
UNITY 42.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.98%)
WTL 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.09%)
BR100 5,167 Decreased By ▼ -9.46 (-0.18%)
BR30 26,489 Decreased By ▼ -221.93 (-0.83%)
KSE100 47,687 Increased By ▲ 14.31 (0.03%)
KSE30 19,130 Increased By ▲ 22.74 (0.12%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,087
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,011,708
3,26224hr
6.6% positivity
Sindh
369,245
Punjab
353,695
Balochistan
29,681
Islamabad
85,947
KPK
142,139
US yields slide as growth concerns weigh, ahead of Fed meeting

  • The yield on 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) plunged to a record low of -1.147% for a second straight session
Reuters 27 Jul 2021

NEW YORK: US Treasury yields fell on Tuesday, as risk appetite continued to languish amid nagging concerns about high inflation and the fast-spreading Delta coronavirus variant that could thwart global economic growth.

Investors are also cautious ahead of the US Federal Reserve's two-day monetary policy meeting, which begins on Tuesday. Analysts said the Fed is likely to stand pat on policy, but could discuss plans for tapering its asset purchases during the Jackson Hole, Wyoming, gathering in August.

The yield on 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) plunged to a record low of -1.147% for a second straight session on Tuesday, as investors bought TIPS concerned about steep consumer prices.

US durable goods disappointed expectations, rising 0.8% compared with forecasts for a 2.1% rise. Orders for nondefense capital goods excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for business spending plans, rose 0.5% last month, compared with expectations for a 0.7% increase.

"We still have concerns about the Delta variant. We're worried about future economic growth, so we see yields lower here," said Stan Shipley, fixed income strategist at Evercore ISI.

"It looks like we have made a floor after tumbling from 1.75% in the US 10-year. But it's hard to get very excited yet. When we were at 1.75%, that bear trade is very crowded and there are still some people that need to unwind that trade," he added. In midmorning trading, the US 10-year Treasury yield slid to 1.241% from 1.276% late on Monday. US 30-year yields dropped to at 1.892% from Monday's 1.925%.

The Treasury is also selling $61 billion in 5-year notes later on Tuesday.

Ahead of the auction, US 5-year note yields were down at 0.695%, from Monday's 0.713%.

Investors are closely watching the 5-year auction for clues on investor sentiment about Wednesday's Fed statement and the news briefing by Chairman Jerome Powell.

The US 5-year note has come to reflect market views on Fed monetary policy.

"Outsized strength at the $61 bn offering will be an endorsement of the new, lower, 5-year yield range and hint of conviction that the Fed will remain committed to the new framework and keep policy accommodative for longer," BMO said in a research note on Tuesday.

The yield curve, another gauge of risk sentiment, flattened on Tuesday to 103.4 basis points, as measured by the spread between 2-year and 10-year yields. The curve had steepened in the five previous sessions.

