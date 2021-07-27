Indian shares end lower as pharma stocks drag

BENGALURU: Indian shares gave up early gains to end lower on Tuesday, weighed down by pharma stocks after Dr Reddy's Lab missed analysts' expectations for quarterly profit.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index closed down 0.49% at 15,746.45 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended 0.52% lower at 52,578.76.

Shares of Dr Reddy's tumbled as much as 11.7%, its biggest intraday percentage loss since June 4, 2019, pulling the broader Nifty pharma index down 4.3%.

Indian shares end lower on banks, auto stocks

Metal stocks bucked the broader trend to extend a rally, with the Nifty metal index finishing the session 1.46% higher.

APL Apollo Tubes climbed 8.7%, Hindalco 4.3% and Jindal Steel and Power rose 3.9%.

Canara Bank shares rose about 1.5% after the lender posted a jump in June-quarter standalone net profit as bad loans fell.

Axis Bank fell 3.2% after the private-sector lender said its asset quality deteriorated in the June quarter, even as consolidated net profit more than doubled.

Indian shares edge lower ahead of Reliance results; Zomato soars on debut

Sentiment was also hit as Asian stocks touched their lowest this year on Tuesday on a third straight session of selling in Chinese internet giants.

Traders are now watching the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting set to begin later in the day for clues on how the central bank will balance fast-rising prices with the complication of increased coronavirus infections.