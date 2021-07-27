ANL 31.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.63%)
US Defence Secretary says committed to stable, constructive relationship with China

  • Austin has been unable to speak with any senior Chinese official despite repeated attempts since starting as defence secretary in January
Reuters 27 Jul 2021

SINGAPORE: US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Tuesday he was committed to having a constructive relationship with China and working on common challenges as he laid out his vision for ties with Beijing, which have sunk to their lowest point in decades.

The United States has put countering China at the heart of its national security policy for years and President Joe Biden's administration has called rivalry with Beijing "the biggest geopolitical test" of this century.

While Austin's speech in Singapore will touch on the usual list of behavior Washington describes as destabilizing, from Taiwan to the South China Sea, his comments about seeking a stable relationship could provide an opening for the two countries to start to reduce tension.

"We will not flinch when our interests are threatened. Yet we do not seek confrontation," Austin said, according to excerpts of his speech.

"I am committed to pursuing a constructive, stable relationship with China, including stronger crisis communications with the People's Liberation Army."

Austin has been unable to speak with any senior Chinese official despite repeated attempts since starting as defence secretary in January.

First task for Afghan forces is to slow Taliban's momentum: Pentagon chief

Even with the tension and heated rhetoric, US military officials have long sought to keep open lines of communication with their Chinese counterparts, to be able to mitigate potential flare-ups or tackle any accidents.

A top Chinese diplomat took a confrontational tone on Monday in rare high-level talks with the United States, accusing it of creating an "imaginary enemy" to divert attention from domestic problems and suppress China.

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, the second-ranked US diplomat, had arrived on Sunday for the face-to-face meetings in China's northern city of Tianjin.

"Big powers need to model transparency and communication," Austin said.

Austin's speech, which was postponed by a month because of Singapore's COVID-19 outbreak, is being closely watched by regional nations concerned about China's increasingly assertive behavior but heavily reliant on access to its large markets.

He is set to visit Vietnam and the Philippines later this week to emphasize the importance of alliances.

China United States Singapore Washington Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin

