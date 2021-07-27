Pakistan's Mahoor Shahzad crashes out of Tokyo Olympics after second defeat

Pakistan’s ace badminton player Mahoor Shahzad’s Olympics journey came to an end after a crushing defeat against Great Britain's Kirsty Gilmour.

The 24-year-old, who was the flag-bearer for Pakistan’s contingent at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, presented an improved display in her second game, but still fell short of the victory line. She will now depart for Pakistan later in the day.

The Karachi-born lost both sets with the same score of 21-14 and 21-14.

The 24-year-old was outclassed in her opening match against the world number five Akane Yamaguchi who won the encounter in just 23 minutes on Saturday.

Mahoor lost both sets 21-3 and 21-8 against her dominant Japanese counterpart.

Akane’s command of the game was such that she did not let the Pakistani shuttler win two consecutive points throughout the match. Meanwhile, she herself scored eight consecutive points in the first game and seven on the trot in the second game.