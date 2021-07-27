Spot gold neutral in $1,795-$1,809 range

SINGAPORE: Spot gold looks neutral in a range of $1,795-$1,809 per ounce. An escape could suggest a direction.

The metal is consolidating within a falling wedge, which formed after an uptrend. It looks like a bullish continuation pattern and will be confirmed when gold breaks above $1,815.

A break below $1,795 may signal the continuation of the downtrend towards $1,781-$1,785 range, as the wedge will be confirmed as a bearish pattern.

On the daily chart, the metal has been hovering below a resistance at $1,806 for a few days. It is more likely to seek a support at $1,784.

Spot gold signals mixed

A rise above the Monday high of $1,811 may confirm a break above $1,806 and a target of $1,840.

