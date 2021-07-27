ANL 31.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.63%)
ASC 20.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.87%)
ASL 23.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
BOP 8.43 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.18%)
BYCO 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.17%)
FCCL 22.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.8%)
FFBL 27.49 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.07%)
FFL 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.94%)
FNEL 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.07%)
GGGL 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1%)
GGL 47.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.64%)
HUMNL 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
JSCL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1%)
KAPCO 39.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.7%)
KEL 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
MDTL 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.1%)
MLCF 44.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.78%)
NETSOL 167.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.06%)
PACE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.24%)
PAEL 34.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.49%)
PIBTL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.88%)
POWER 9.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
PRL 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.2%)
PTC 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.85%)
SILK 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
SNGP 50.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-2.13%)
TELE 15.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.67%)
TRG 167.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.27%)
UNITY 43.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.69%)
WTL 3.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,196 Increased By ▲ 19.32 (0.37%)
BR30 26,702 Decreased By ▼ -9.26 (-0.03%)
KSE100 47,822 Increased By ▲ 149.25 (0.31%)
KSE30 19,164 Increased By ▲ 57.36 (0.3%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,087
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,011,708
3,26224hr
6.6% positivity
Sindh
369,245
Punjab
353,695
Balochistan
29,681
Islamabad
85,947
KPK
142,139
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Spot gold neutral in $1,795-$1,809 range

  • On the daily chart, the metal has been hovering below a resistance at $1,806 for a few days. It is more likely to seek a support at $1,784
Reuters 27 Jul 2021

SINGAPORE: Spot gold looks neutral in a range of $1,795-$1,809 per ounce. An escape could suggest a direction.

The metal is consolidating within a falling wedge, which formed after an uptrend. It looks like a bullish continuation pattern and will be confirmed when gold breaks above $1,815.

A break below $1,795 may signal the continuation of the downtrend towards $1,781-$1,785 range, as the wedge will be confirmed as a bearish pattern.

On the daily chart, the metal has been hovering below a resistance at $1,806 for a few days. It is more likely to seek a support at $1,784.

Spot gold signals mixed

A rise above the Monday high of $1,811 may confirm a break above $1,806 and a target of $1,840.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Spot gold gold price Asia Gold bullion price gold us

Spot gold neutral in $1,795-$1,809 range

Refined sugar import: MoF asked to arrange Rs18bn

Afghan soldiers amicably returned to Afghanistan: ISPR

Pakistan reports over 3,000 Covid-19 cases for second straight day

Over Rs25,000 power bill/month: 7.5pc tax to be imposed on non-filers

Cabinet to discuss economy today

Nishat Chunian IPPs: Implementation Committee likely to meet this week

Hascol ‘corruption’ issue lands in parliamentary panel

PC irked by PSM chairman’s letter

PM for ensuring fair prices of food items

Country imports mobile phones worth $2.065bn during 2020-21

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters