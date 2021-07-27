Tokyo stocks close up for third straight session

ANL 31.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.32%)
ASC 21.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.49%)
ASL 24.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.56 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.77%)
BYCO 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.17%)
FCCL 22.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
FFBL 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.1%)
FFL 21.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
FNEL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.42%)
GGGL 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.53%)
GGL 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.32%)
HUMNL 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.93%)
JSCL 22.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.61%)
KAPCO 39.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.62%)
KEL 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
MDTL 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.36%)
MLCF 44.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.29%)
NETSOL 167.75 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.24%)
PACE 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.99%)
PAEL 34.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
PIBTL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
POWER 9.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.16%)
PTC 11.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.19%)
SILK 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
SNGP 50.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.8%)
TELE 15.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.9%)
TRG 167.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.33%)
UNITY 43.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1%)
WTL 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
BR100 5,203 Increased By ▲ 26.27 (0.51%)
BR30 26,780 Increased By ▲ 68.88 (0.26%)
KSE100 47,885 Increased By ▲ 212.33 (0.45%)
KSE30 19,182 Increased By ▲ 75.33 (0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,087
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,011,708
3,26224hr
6.6% positivity
Sindh
369,245
Punjab
353,695
Balochistan
29,681
Islamabad
85,947
KPK
142,139
TOKYO: Tokyo stocks closed higher for a third consecutive session Tuesday following rallies on Wall Street, though trading remained cautious ahead of the US Federal Reserve's latest meeting.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.49 percent, or 136.93 points, to 27,970.22, while the broader Topix index gained 0.64 percent, or 12.42 points, to 1,938.04.

Japanese shares gained ground after the three major US indices closed at fresh records, as big earnings announcements overcame fears that the Delta coronavirus variant could hold back the country's economic recovery.

But profit-taking emerged later, eroding part of the early gains, said Shinichi Yamamoto, a broker at Okasan Securities.

"Whenever the Nikkei approaches 28,000, buying momentum tends to become more subdued," Yamamoto told AFP.

"Trading is expected to stay within the current range for now."

Many investors remained on the sidelines ahead of the two-day Fed policy meeting starting later Tuesday, dealers said.

The dollar fetched 110.22 yen in Asian afternoon trade, against 110.31 yen in New York late Monday.

Nissan, which will announce its first-quarter earnings on Wednesday, jumped 2.09 percent to 571.5 yen with Toyota up 0.42 percent at 9,871 yen.

Online mall giant Rakuten dived 7.31 percent to 1,217 yen after ratings agency S&P downgraded the company's long-term rating to BB+, a junk status.

