ANL 31.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
ASC 21.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.44%)
ASL 24.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.65%)
BYCO 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.66%)
FCCL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.44%)
FFBL 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.29%)
FFL 21.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.61%)
FNEL 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.31%)
GGGL 27.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.36%)
GGL 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.32%)
HUMNL 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.93%)
JSCL 22.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.61%)
KAPCO 39.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.6%)
KEL 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
MDTL 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.36%)
MLCF 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.22%)
NETSOL 167.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.27%)
PACE 7.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.87%)
PAEL 34.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
PIBTL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.62%)
POWER 9.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.16%)
PTC 11.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.19%)
SILK 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.09%)
SNGP 50.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.82%)
TELE 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.09%)
TRG 167.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.1%)
UNITY 43.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.89%)
WTL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 5,200 Increased By ▲ 24.01 (0.46%)
BR30 26,798 Increased By ▲ 87.28 (0.33%)
KSE100 47,866 Increased By ▲ 193.61 (0.41%)
KSE30 19,179 Increased By ▲ 72.29 (0.38%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,087
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,011,708
3,26224hr
6.6% positivity
Sindh
369,245
Punjab
353,695
Balochistan
29,681
Islamabad
85,947
KPK
142,139
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dollar loiters near highs as traders await Fed

  • The dollar had dipped about 0.3% against the euro overnight
Reuters 27 Jul 2021

SINGAPORE: The US dollar hovered just below recent peaks on Tuesday, as investors turned to this week's Federal Reserve meeting for clues on the policy outlook, while cryptocurrencies pulled back sharply after an attempt to break out of a monthslong range.

The dollar had dipped about 0.3% against the euro overnight.

But the greenback has been rising broadly for more than a month as markets are wary of the Fed starting to taper its monetary support, and data shows investors are now long dollars for the first time since March 2020.

The dollar traded at $1.1809 per euro and bought 110.27 yen early in the Asia session. The Australian and New Zealand dollars held on to modest overnight gains.

Dollar's rate in interbank market

The Fed meeting is on Wednesday and the focus is on discussions around bond purchases and insight into the bank's comfort with surging inflation, with the upshot for currency markets not clear cut.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia strategist Joe Capurso said a hint that tapering could soon begin would lift the dollar.

Steve Englander, head of G10 FX research at Standard Chartered, however, said that a steer on the Fed's thinking about a sharp but likely transitory jump in inflation will be just as important.

"We expect that Fed Chair (Jerome) Powell will convey more patience than many recent Fed speakers about bringing inflation lower, as long as domestic economic conditions still point to labour market slack," said Englander in a note to clients.

"A dovish lean by Powell will likely push up longer-term interest rates ... because of a rally in inflation breakevens and a reduction in market fears about slower medium-term growth.

"Paradoxically, this is likely to be dollar-negative because global uncertainty on the policy response to higher inflation would be reduced," said Englander.

A tick higher in inflation expectations on Monday pushed US 10-year real yields to a record low of -1.123%, which also contributed to overnight softness in the dollar.

The US dollar index fell 0.3% overnight and was last steady at 92.584.

Elsewhere, concern at the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant and jitters in China's stock market kept trade cautious during Asia hours.

The risk-sensitive Australian dollar was steady at $0.7382 and the kiwi at $0.7000.

Sterling was above its 20-day moving average and near a one-week high at $1.3827 as early data seemed to show an ebb in surging COVID-19 cases in Britain in spite of the removal of many social curbs last week.

The Chinese yuan has held up despite turmoil in equities and was steady at 6.4790 on Tuesday while investors awaited industrial profit figures due at 0130 GMT.

Bitcoin dropped sharply to $37,470 from a Monday peak of $40,581 after Amazon.com offered a qualified denial of a weekend news report that said it was preparing to accept cryptocurrencies.

"Speculation that has ensued around our specific plans for cryptocurrencies is not true," said a company spokesperson.

"We remain focused on exploring what this could look like for customers shopping on Amazon."

Euro Yuan Yen US dollar

Dollar loiters near highs as traders await Fed

Afghan soldiers amicably returned to Afghanistan: ISPR

Pakistan reports over 3,000 Covid-19 cases for second straight day

Over Rs25,000 power bill/month: 7.5pc tax to be imposed on non-filers

Cabinet to discuss economy today

Nishat Chunian IPPs: Implementation Committee likely to meet this week

Hascol ‘corruption’ issue lands in parliamentary panel

PC irked by PSM chairman’s letter

PM for ensuring fair prices of food items

Country imports mobile phones worth $2.065bn during 2020-21

WB to finance extra Covid jabs for poorer nations

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters