Bodies of Sadpara, two other climbers traced: Minister

GILGIT: Gilgit-Baltistan Information Minister Fatehullah Khan on Monday said the bodies of world fame mountaineer Muhammad Ali Sadpara and two other foreign climbers had been spotted at the Base Camp of K2.
The body of another foreign climber was also seen by a telescope, he said while talking to a private television channel. The minister said the army helicopters would approach the Base Camp to lift bodies.
Ali Muhammad Sadpara and two other climbers Iceland’s John Snorri and Chile’s Juan Pablo Mohr had gone missing on February 5 this year while trying to climb K2, the world’s second highest peak at 8,611m (28,251 ft).
His son Sajid Ali Sadpara also confirmed the news of tracing the body of his father.
