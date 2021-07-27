ANL 31.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
ASC 20.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (5.05%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
BOP 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.21%)
BYCO 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.73%)
FCCL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.57%)
FFBL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
FFL 21.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.92%)
FNEL 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.56%)
GGGL 28.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
GGL 46.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.43%)
HUMNL 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.72%)
JSCL 22.93 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.24%)
KAPCO 40.10 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.45%)
KEL 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.01%)
MDTL 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.6%)
MLCF 45.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.42%)
NETSOL 167.35 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (0.78%)
PACE 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
PAEL 34.87 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.22%)
PIBTL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
POWER 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
PRL 24.13 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1%)
PTC 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
SILK 1.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 51.18 Decreased By ▼ -5.07 (-9.01%)
TELE 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.56%)
TRG 168.06 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.48%)
UNITY 43.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.81%)
WTL 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (7.3%)
BR100 5,176 Decreased By ▼ -28.35 (-0.54%)
BR30 26,711 Decreased By ▼ -45.55 (-0.17%)
KSE100 47,673 Decreased By ▼ -120.39 (-0.25%)
KSE30 19,107 Decreased By ▼ -54.37 (-0.28%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,048
3224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,008,446
3,75224hr
7.51% positivity
Sindh
367,092
Punjab
353,238
Balochistan
29,571
Islamabad
85,780
KPK
141,925
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

PBC calls for strike to protest ‘junior’ judge’s elevation

Terence J Sigamony 27 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) called for strike tomorrow (Wednesday) to protest against the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) Council meeting to consider the elevation of a “junior” judge of the Sindh High Court (SHC) to the Supreme Court.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed has summoned the JCP meeting on July 28 to consider the elevation of a SHC junior judge, Muhammad Ali Mazhar, to the Supreme Court.

According to the PBC statement, an emergent meeting of the PBC Executive Committee was convened on Monday to discuss the hurriedly scheduled meeting of the Commission for 28-07-2021, in connection with re-consideration of elevation of Justice Mazhar, as judge of the Supreme Court, within a short span of 15 days, though his nomination was deferred in the previous meeting held on 13-07-2021, thereby raising serious reservations of the legal fraternity.

The Executive Committee of the Council in view of that has announced complete “strike call” from all the courts throughout the country on Wednesday, as a mark of complete protest and “exceptions” to the elevation of a “junior” judge by “ignoring” four senior judges of the same High Court as well as the principle of seniority as enshrined in various landmark judgments of the Supreme Court.

The Committee had also taken strong exceptions to the remarks made by Fawad Chaudhry, federal minister for information and broadcasting, wherein he has termed the principle of seniority as “ridiculous and foolish”; as his remarks are highly condemnable.

The PBC Executive Committee has also strongly condemned the incidents of violence of code of conduct of election and firing on contesting candidates and workers/activists of political parties during polling process in elections of Azad Jammu and Kashmir. The Committee said it is “crystal clear that the people of AJK were not allowed to choose their real representatives.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Fawad Chaudhry Supreme Court Sindh High Court Pakistan Bar Council Gulzar Ahmed Muhammad Ali Mazhar Judicial Commission of Pakistan

PBC calls for strike to protest ‘junior’ judge’s elevation

Hascol ‘corruption’ issue lands in parliamentary panel

Bodies of Sadpara, two other climbers traced: Minister

MPS today: Key policy rate may stay unchanged

Manufacturing units in zones: FBR announces new procedure

ST on petrol reduced

All foreigners living without visa should leave Pakistan by August 14: Sheikh Rashid

Pakistan Army grants refuge to 46 Afghan soldiers in Chitral: ISPR

Pakistan receives 3 million doses of Moderna vaccine

Sherpas find two bodies on K2, one of them of Ali Sadpara

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters