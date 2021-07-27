Saudi FM due today on day-long visit

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud is arriving here today (Tuesday) on a day-long visit. It will be Prince Faisal's second state visit to Pakistan within a year. He was in Islamabad in December 2020 for talks with the Pakistani leadership.

On the invitation of Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan will visit Pakistan on July 27, said Foreign Office spokesman in a tweet.

He said the two foreign ministers wiould exchange views on the entire gamut of bilateral relations and regional and international issues, adding the Saudi foreign minister would call on other dignitaries as well during the visit.

According to Tahir Ashrafi, the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Middle East, during the visit of the Saudi foreign minister, bilateral relations and cooperation in various fields would be reviewed.

The crown prince was in Islamabad on a high-profile visit in February 2019, during which Saudi Arabia signed investment deals with Pakistan worth $20 billion.

Prime Minister Imran Khan visited Riyadh in May this year, with an entourage of Pakistan's top officials to sign several agreements on political, economic, trade, and defense cooperation.

Ashrafi said that the progress on the agreements would be reviewed during Prince Faisal's upcoming visit, which would also focus on future cooperation between the two countries.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021