ANL 31.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
ASC 20.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (5.05%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
BOP 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.21%)
BYCO 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.73%)
FCCL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.57%)
FFBL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
FFL 21.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.92%)
FNEL 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.56%)
GGGL 28.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
GGL 46.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.43%)
HUMNL 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.72%)
JSCL 22.93 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.24%)
KAPCO 40.10 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.45%)
KEL 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.01%)
MDTL 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.6%)
MLCF 45.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.42%)
NETSOL 167.35 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (0.78%)
PACE 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
PAEL 34.87 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.22%)
PIBTL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
POWER 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
PRL 24.13 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1%)
PTC 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
SILK 1.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 51.18 Decreased By ▼ -5.07 (-9.01%)
TELE 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.56%)
TRG 168.06 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.48%)
UNITY 43.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.81%)
WTL 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (7.3%)
BR100 5,176 Decreased By ▼ -28.35 (-0.54%)
BR30 26,711 Decreased By ▼ -45.55 (-0.17%)
KSE100 47,673 Decreased By ▼ -120.39 (-0.25%)
KSE30 19,107 Decreased By ▼ -54.37 (-0.28%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,048
3224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,008,446
3,75224hr
7.51% positivity
Sindh
367,092
Punjab
353,238
Balochistan
29,571
Islamabad
85,780
KPK
141,925
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Saudi FM due today on day-long visit

Zulfiqar Ahmad 27 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud is arriving here today (Tuesday) on a day-long visit. It will be Prince Faisal's second state visit to Pakistan within a year. He was in Islamabad in December 2020 for talks with the Pakistani leadership.

On the invitation of Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan will visit Pakistan on July 27, said Foreign Office spokesman in a tweet.

He said the two foreign ministers wiould exchange views on the entire gamut of bilateral relations and regional and international issues, adding the Saudi foreign minister would call on other dignitaries as well during the visit.

According to Tahir Ashrafi, the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Middle East, during the visit of the Saudi foreign minister, bilateral relations and cooperation in various fields would be reviewed.

The crown prince was in Islamabad on a high-profile visit in February 2019, during which Saudi Arabia signed investment deals with Pakistan worth $20 billion.

Prime Minister Imran Khan visited Riyadh in May this year, with an entourage of Pakistan's top officials to sign several agreements on political, economic, trade, and defense cooperation.

Ashrafi said that the progress on the agreements would be reviewed during Prince Faisal's upcoming visit, which would also focus on future cooperation between the two countries.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Shah Mehmood Qureshi Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud Tahir Ashrafi Imran Khan Saudi foreign minister

Saudi FM due today on day-long visit

WB to finance extra Covid jabs for poorer nations

Aon, Willis scrap $30bn merger

46 Afghan soldiers given safe passage

Over Rs25,000 power bill/month: 7.5pc tax to be imposed on non-filers

Highest Covid-19 positivity recorded

PM for ensuring fair prices of food items

Cabinet to discuss economy today

PC irked by PSM chairman’s letter

Country imports mobile phones worth $2.065bn during 2020-21

Nishat Chunian IPPs: Implementation Committee likely to meet this week

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.