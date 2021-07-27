Drive in full swing across province: Punjab govt to vaccinate 5m people by Aug 14

LAHORE: While special vaccination drive in cities of Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, Gujranwala and Faisalabad is underway at fast pace, the Punjab government has set a target to vaccinate five million population by August 14.

The overall corona positivity rate in Punjab remained 3.13 percent, as out of total 17,751 coronavirus tests conducted during the last 24 hours, as many as 556 fresh cases and five fatalities were reported taking the provincial tally of cases to 353,238 and death toll to 10,944.

With the recovery of 203 corona positive patients, the total number of recovered patients in Punjab has reached to 331,189. On the other hand, as many as 1,641 coronavirus recoveries were reported across the country during the last 24 hours taking the tally of recoveries to 927,599 with recovery rate of 92 percent.

During the last 24 hours, out of 556 fresh corona cases, 263 cases were reported from Lahore only with one death. About 66 fresh cases were reported in Rawalpindi with three fertilities. One death was reported in Sargodha taking the tally of death toll in the district to 291.

As per breakup of corona cases and deaths in major cities of the province, Lahore has so far reported 181,964 cases and 4,384 deaths, Rawalpindi 27,748 cases and 1,573 deaths, Faisalabad 21,672 cases and 1,170 deaths, Multan 18,125 cases and 866 deaths, Gujranwala 8,395 cases and 428 deaths, Rahim Yar Khan 6,192 cases and 269 deaths, Sargodha 8,514 cases and 291 deaths, Sheikhupura 3,846 cases and 120 deaths, Muzaffargarh 2,311 cases and 270 death, Sialkot 7,177 cases and 239 deaths and Bahawalpur reported 8,277 cases and 256 deaths.

A spokesperson of Primary and Secondary Healthcare department said on Monday that special corona vaccination drive is underway in five big cities of Punjab. This special vaccination campaign will continue till 10th August under which citizens are being vaccinated at their doorsteps at union council level.

According to her, minimum 40 percent population of Lahore, Multan, Gujranwala and Faisalabad will be vaccinated in this special campaign while minimum 70 percent population of Rawalpindi will also be vaccinated during this drive.

Moreover, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting on Monday, to review the steps for dealing with the fourth corona wave.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021