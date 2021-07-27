ANL 31.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
ASC 20.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (5.05%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
BOP 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.21%)
BYCO 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.73%)
FCCL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.57%)
FFBL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
FFL 21.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.92%)
FNEL 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.56%)
GGGL 28.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
GGL 46.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.43%)
HUMNL 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.72%)
JSCL 22.93 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.24%)
KAPCO 40.10 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.45%)
KEL 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.01%)
MDTL 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.6%)
MLCF 45.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.42%)
NETSOL 167.35 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (0.78%)
PACE 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
PAEL 34.87 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.22%)
PIBTL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
POWER 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
PRL 24.13 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1%)
PTC 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
SILK 1.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 51.18 Decreased By ▼ -5.07 (-9.01%)
TELE 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.56%)
TRG 168.06 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.48%)
UNITY 43.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.81%)
WTL 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (7.3%)
BR100 5,176 Decreased By ▼ -28.35 (-0.54%)
BR30 26,711 Decreased By ▼ -45.55 (-0.17%)
KSE100 47,673 Decreased By ▼ -120.39 (-0.25%)
KSE30 19,107 Decreased By ▼ -54.37 (-0.28%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,048
3224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,008,446
3,75224hr
7.51% positivity
Sindh
367,092
Punjab
353,238
Balochistan
29,571
Islamabad
85,780
KPK
141,925
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Drive in full swing across province: Punjab govt to vaccinate 5m people by Aug 14

Recorder Report 27 Jul 2021

LAHORE: While special vaccination drive in cities of Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, Gujranwala and Faisalabad is underway at fast pace, the Punjab government has set a target to vaccinate five million population by August 14.

The overall corona positivity rate in Punjab remained 3.13 percent, as out of total 17,751 coronavirus tests conducted during the last 24 hours, as many as 556 fresh cases and five fatalities were reported taking the provincial tally of cases to 353,238 and death toll to 10,944.

With the recovery of 203 corona positive patients, the total number of recovered patients in Punjab has reached to 331,189. On the other hand, as many as 1,641 coronavirus recoveries were reported across the country during the last 24 hours taking the tally of recoveries to 927,599 with recovery rate of 92 percent.

During the last 24 hours, out of 556 fresh corona cases, 263 cases were reported from Lahore only with one death. About 66 fresh cases were reported in Rawalpindi with three fertilities. One death was reported in Sargodha taking the tally of death toll in the district to 291.

As per breakup of corona cases and deaths in major cities of the province, Lahore has so far reported 181,964 cases and 4,384 deaths, Rawalpindi 27,748 cases and 1,573 deaths, Faisalabad 21,672 cases and 1,170 deaths, Multan 18,125 cases and 866 deaths, Gujranwala 8,395 cases and 428 deaths, Rahim Yar Khan 6,192 cases and 269 deaths, Sargodha 8,514 cases and 291 deaths, Sheikhupura 3,846 cases and 120 deaths, Muzaffargarh 2,311 cases and 270 death, Sialkot 7,177 cases and 239 deaths and Bahawalpur reported 8,277 cases and 256 deaths.

A spokesperson of Primary and Secondary Healthcare department said on Monday that special corona vaccination drive is underway in five big cities of Punjab. This special vaccination campaign will continue till 10th August under which citizens are being vaccinated at their doorsteps at union council level.

According to her, minimum 40 percent population of Lahore, Multan, Gujranwala and Faisalabad will be vaccinated in this special campaign while minimum 70 percent population of Rawalpindi will also be vaccinated during this drive.

Moreover, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting on Monday, to review the steps for dealing with the fourth corona wave.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Punjab government coronavirus tests corona cases Corona positivity rate

Drive in full swing across province: Punjab govt to vaccinate 5m people by Aug 14

WB to finance extra Covid jabs for poorer nations

Aon, Willis scrap $30bn merger

46 Afghan soldiers given safe passage

Over Rs25,000 power bill/month: 7.5pc tax to be imposed on non-filers

Highest Covid-19 positivity recorded

PM for ensuring fair prices of food items

Cabinet to discuss economy today

PC irked by PSM chairman’s letter

Country imports mobile phones worth $2.065bn during 2020-21

Nishat Chunian IPPs: Implementation Committee likely to meet this week

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.