Door-to-door vaccination campaign initiated

LAHORE: The Lahore district administration on Monday commenced the door-to-door Covid-19 vaccination campaign in the provincial capital. It constituted 528 mobile teams to vaccinate 40 percent of the city's population by August 14.

In this connection, Deputy Commissioner Lahore Mudassar Riaz said that the administration started the campaign and their teams will visit houses to vaccinate about 65,000 people on daily basis. He was hopeful that the target of 40 percent vaccination will be achieved.

