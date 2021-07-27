ANL 31.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
ASC 20.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (5.05%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
BOP 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.21%)
BYCO 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.73%)
FCCL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.57%)
FFBL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
FFL 21.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.92%)
FNEL 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.56%)
GGGL 28.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
GGL 46.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.43%)
HUMNL 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.72%)
JSCL 22.93 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.24%)
KAPCO 40.10 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.45%)
KEL 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.01%)
MDTL 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.6%)
MLCF 45.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.42%)
NETSOL 167.35 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (0.78%)
PACE 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
PAEL 34.87 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.22%)
PIBTL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
POWER 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
PRL 24.13 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1%)
PTC 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
SILK 1.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 51.18 Decreased By ▼ -5.07 (-9.01%)
TELE 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.56%)
TRG 168.06 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.48%)
UNITY 43.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.81%)
WTL 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (7.3%)
BR100 5,176 Decreased By ▼ -28.35 (-0.54%)
BR30 26,711 Decreased By ▼ -45.55 (-0.17%)
KSE100 47,673 Decreased By ▼ -120.39 (-0.25%)
KSE30 19,107 Decreased By ▼ -54.37 (-0.28%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,048
3224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,008,446
3,75224hr
7.51% positivity
Sindh
367,092
Punjab
353,238
Balochistan
29,571
Islamabad
85,780
KPK
141,925
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European stocks ease from peaks, Prosus hits 1-year low

Reuters 27 Jul 2021

LONDON: European stocks eased from all-time highs on Monday after regulatory concerns knocked Asian markets lower, while automakers retreated following a strong showing last week.

By 0821 GMT, the pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.6%, set to snap a four-session rally.

Automakers led the losses, with Porsche down 5.3% as it traded without entitlement for dividend, while French car parts maker Faurecia slipped 3.6% despite raising its 2021 net cash flow target.

Dutch technology investor Prosus NV, which has a 28.9% stake in Tencent, tumbled 9% to a more than one-year low after Beijing intensified its regulatory crackdown on the Chinese internet giant.

“The current profit taking induced in part by pressure on China’s tech is unlikely to last long as US stocks should again be bought on the dip,” said Sebastien Galy, senior macro strategist at Nordea Asset Management.

Despite concerns about surging COVID-19 cases globally and rising inflation, the STOXX 600 hit a record high on Friday as strong earnings reports and dovish signs from the European Central Bank boosted appetite for risky equities.

Europe’s largest low-cost carrier Ryanair rose 2.7% as it nudged up its forecast for full-year traffic on strong summer bookings.

That helped the wider travel and leisure sector to be among the few sectoral gainers on Monday.

Analysts expect second-quarter profit at STOXX 600 companies to jump 115% versus a year ago, as per Refinitiv IBES data. Out of nearly a third of STOXX 600 companies that have reported so far, 63% have topped profit estimates.

“We continue to advocate a strong weighting towards Europe,” equity strategists at Jefferies wrote in a note.

“We expect European economic momentum to pick up running into 2022 accompanied by earnings growth ~67% y-y for 2021 and ~22% y-y for 2022 which should lift the STOXX 600 index to 500.”

Meanwhile, Ifo institute’s survey showed German business morale fell unexpectedly in July on continuing supply chain worries and amid rising coronavirus infections.

Banking stocks also took a beating as euro zone bond yields edged back to recent lows.

European stocks Asian markets STOXX 600 Prosus

European stocks ease from peaks, Prosus hits 1-year low

WB to finance extra Covid jabs for poorer nations

Aon, Willis scrap $30bn merger

46 Afghan soldiers given safe passage

Over Rs25,000 power bill/month: 7.5pc tax to be imposed on non-filers

Highest Covid-19 positivity recorded

PM for ensuring fair prices of food items

Cabinet to discuss economy today

PC irked by PSM chairman’s letter

Country imports mobile phones worth $2.065bn during 2020-21

Nishat Chunian IPPs: Implementation Committee likely to meet this week

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.