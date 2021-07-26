ANL 31.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
Indian shares end lower on banks, auto stocks

Reuters 26 Jul 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares ended slightly lower on Monday, dragged down by weakness in banks and auto stocks ahead of earnings reports from a slew of market heavyweights including Tata Motors.

Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank ended up 1.02% after it beat expectations for June-quarter net profit.

But the overall bank index ended down 0.24%, pulled lower by RBL Bank, Bandhan Bank and State Bank of India.

Indian shares edge lower ahead of Reliance results; Zomato soars on debut

Axis Bank and Larsen and Toubro are due to report their quarterly results later in the day.

Zomato Ltd shares were up 13%, still in demand on their second day of trading after last week's listing. Shares of the food delivery firm had surged 65.8% in their debut.

Global markets fell on Monday on deepening concerns over tighter regulations in China, while investors also exercised caution at the start of a week packed with US corporate earnings and a Federal Reserve meeting.

This week will see more than one-third of S&P 500 companies report quarterly results, including Facebook Inc, Tesla Inc, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Microsoft Corp and Amazon.com.

