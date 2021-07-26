ANL 31.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
World

Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Monday

  • At least 194,121,850 cases of coronavirus have been registered
AFP 26 Jul 2021

PARIS: The novel coronavirus has killed at least 4,163,235 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Monday.

At least 194,121,850 cases of coronavirus have been registered. The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country.

They exclude revisions made by other statistical organisations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organization estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Sunday

A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

On Sunday, 7,042 new deaths and 442,310 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were Indonesia with 1,487, followed by Russia with 727 and Brazil with 476.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 610,891 deaths from 34,443,826 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 549,924 deaths from 19,688,663 cases, India with 420,967 deaths from 31,411,262 cases, Mexico with 238,424 deaths from 2,748,518 cases, and Peru with 195,890 deaths from 2,104,394 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 594 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Hungary with 311, Bosnia-Herzegovina with 295, the Czech Republic with 283, and the Republic of North Macedonia with 263.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 1,357,502 deaths from 40,235,611 cases, Europe 1,195,318 deaths from 57,495,239 infections, and Asia 648,934 deaths from 43,747,337 cases.

The United States and Canada have reported 637,438 deaths from 35,870,041 cases, Africa 164,546 deaths from 6,478,912 cases, the Middle East 158,175 deaths from 10,218,483 cases, and Oceania 1,322 deaths from 76,232 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.

