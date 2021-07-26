WhatsApp rolls out ‘joinable calls’ feature

Popular communication platform WhatsApp has rolled a number of new features to enhance the group call experience, allowing users to join a group, even after it’s started, the Facebook-owned platform announced in a statement.

Apart from joinable calls, WhatsApp has also introduced a call info screen allowing user to see who is already on the call, and who has been invited but not yet joined. And, if you hit ‘ignore’ you can join later from the calls tab in WhatsApp, it said.

“As the popularity of group calls continues to grow, we’ve been working to improve the experience for our users - while of course still providing the security and privacy of end-to-end encryption,” said WhatsApp in a statement.

Since its launch in 2009 as a smartphone messaging app, WhatsApp has amassed more than two billion users around the world and been acquired by Facebook.

The Facebook-owned platform says that these joinable calls reduce the burden of answering a group call as it starts, and brings the "spontaneity and ease of in-person conversations to group calling on WhatsApp".

One can simply join a group call through these steps: A user will receive a notification when someone invites you to join a group video call. If you can’t join, tap Ignore. In order to open the call info screen, tap Join. From the call menu, the user can preview the call participants and other invitees.

Tap Join to join the call, while on the call, tap Open to open the call info screen. Tap Add participant to add more contacts to the call and tap RING to send a notification to people who’ve already been invited.