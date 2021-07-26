Markets
European stocks retreat at open
- London's benchmark FTSE 100 index dropped 0.4 percent to 6,997.02 points
26 Jul 2021
LONDON: European stock markets fell at the start of trading on Monday following strong gains at the end of last week.
London's benchmark FTSE 100 index dropped 0.4 percent to 6,997.02 points.
Frankfurt's DAX 30 index lost 0.5 percent to 15,589.10 points and the Paris CAC 40 shed 0.4 percent to 6,544.63.
