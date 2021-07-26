ANL 31.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.63%)
ASC 20.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (5.05%)
ASL 24.01 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
BOP 8.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
FCCL 22.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.53%)
FFBL 27.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
FFL 21.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.43%)
FNEL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.64%)
GGGL 28.41 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.1%)
GGL 47.55 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.15%)
HUMNL 7.59 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.27%)
JSCL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.55%)
KAPCO 39.97 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
KEL 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.01%)
MDTL 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.93%)
MLCF 45.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
NETSOL 168.11 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.23%)
PACE 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
PAEL 34.89 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.28%)
PIBTL 11.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
POWER 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
PRL 24.18 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.21%)
PTC 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.85%)
SILK 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
SNGP 51.84 Decreased By ▼ -4.41 (-7.84%)
TELE 15.64 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (6.03%)
TRG 169.80 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (1.52%)
UNITY 44.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (9.55%)
BR100 5,204 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.01%)
BR30 26,903 Increased By ▲ 146.6 (0.55%)
KSE100 47,774 Decreased By ▼ -18.85 (-0.04%)
KSE30 19,148 Decreased By ▼ -13.17 (-0.07%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,048
3224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,008,446
3,75224hr
7.51% positivity
Sindh
367,092
Punjab
353,238
Balochistan
29,571
Islamabad
85,780
KPK
141,925
European stocks retreat at open

  • London's benchmark FTSE 100 index dropped 0.4 percent to 6,997.02 points
AFP 26 Jul 2021

LONDON: European stock markets fell at the start of trading on Monday following strong gains at the end of last week.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index dropped 0.4 percent to 6,997.02 points.

US stocks end volatile week at records, European shares also rise

Frankfurt's DAX 30 index lost 0.5 percent to 15,589.10 points and the Paris CAC 40 shed 0.4 percent to 6,544.63.

