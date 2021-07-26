European stocks retreat at open

LONDON: European stock markets fell at the start of trading on Monday following strong gains at the end of last week.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index dropped 0.4 percent to 6,997.02 points.

US stocks end volatile week at records, European shares also rise

Frankfurt's DAX 30 index lost 0.5 percent to 15,589.10 points and the Paris CAC 40 shed 0.4 percent to 6,544.63.